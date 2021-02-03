TEAM 4 Kids Holds Ribbon Cutting at New Avondale Location

Avondale, Arizona,2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — TEAM 4 Kids is pleased to announce they will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new Avondale location on February 22, 2021, at 11:30 am. The ceremony will be held jointly with the Southwest Chamber of Commerce with lunch and a raffle. Covid-19 measures will be taken at the event to ensure the safety off all attendees.

Due to the current Covid-19 regulations in place, the ribbon cutting will require social distancing from all attendees. The Chamber of Commerce will provide the ribbon and scissors, both of which will be fully sanitized before use. The staff at TEAM 4 Kids is requiring temperature checks for all Chamber members in attendance and is asking all other attendees to do the same. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be allowed to attend. Face masks are required. The event will also be live streamed online for those who cannot attend.

TEAM 4 Kids provides services to help children in their development, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, feeding therapy, and ABA therapy. All of these services will be provided at the new location, expanding their service area and making their services more convenient for residents in the Avondale area.

Anyone interested in learning more about the ribbon cutting in Avondale or the services offered can find out more by visiting the TEAM 4 Kids website or by calling 1-800-376-3440.

About TEAM 4 Kids: TEAM 4 Kids is a therapy facility that offers speech, occupational, physical, feeding, and ABA therapy to give children the best start in life. They also offer therapy 2.0 to ensure children get the support they need to grow. This therapy carries over what they have learned in the individual therapy sessions. They also hold social groups for pre-K through teenagers, messy play, handwriting, kids’ fitness classes, articulation groups and much more.

Press Release Contact :

Company: TEAM 4 Kids

Address:1585 N 113th Ave, Ste 101, Avondale, Arizona, 85392

Email:team4kidsaz@gmail.com

Phone Number:+1 623-322-8250