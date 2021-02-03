PEOPUBLIC Website roles out social-Media networking/e-conference/e-webinar

Lagos, Nigeria, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — PeoPublic is a Social media networking platform with drive for international connections among people, graduates and undergraduates from Universities, Business Schools, Technical Colleges, Colleges, Polytechnics, Nursing Schools, Music and Art Schools, Military Cadet Academies, Research Institutes, Independent Consulting Firms, Companies and Industry Giants. Launched February,03, 2021 to create broad platform of relationships among professionals, general populace, Academia, students, and the industrial sector. http://www.Peopublic.com

The aim is to foster relationship, exchange of ideas, concept and branding, and transfer of knowledge, impartation of innovation, greetings, posting of pictures and sharing of birthday wishes, anniversaries, convocations, matriculations, weddings, unique fashion ideas and skills acquisitions without limitations. It is free to join with all membership benefits regardless of race, class, status and international regions.

PeoPublic is a conglomerate platform for social media networking of everybody in all ramifications, connecting with intellectual people from different background in order to boost business, knowledge exchange and global system, academic/industry links, and memberships of professional Societies, Sororities, and Organizations peculiar to your field of study or related to your employment for updates.

In addition, users will enjoy special connective features that help inter-connection. PeoPublic is a broad platform with connective concept for academic environment to allow collegiality and synchronization between academics and industries. We create a simple forum for discussion of your business and normal projects, reconnecting with your friends and classmates, Masters/PhDs theses, professional colleagues and, Alumni reunification of past sets for present and future re-union. It affords you opportunity of meeting like minds in your chosen fields for intellectual interactions, research partnerships, Inaugural lectures (E-room/ online Conference), symbiotic-exchange of projects and university collaborations without borders.

FREE TO JOIN NOW ,CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

To find out more about PeoPublic, visit https://www.PeoPublic.com

Contact:

Julius. B. Ogunbiyi

PEOPUBLIC

Lagos, Ikeja

info@peopublic.com

https://www.PeoPublic.com