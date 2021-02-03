Southside Wrecker Utilizes 75 Ton Rotator for Heavy Duty Jobs

Union City, Georgia, 2021-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Southside Wrecker is proud to share that they are using a twin-steer rotator to handle their largest jobs. Few companies in the state have this type of vehicle, so Southside Wrecker can be the go-to provider of towing services for heavier vehicles. “Our skilled operators combined with the right equipment can truly bear the load of heavy and complicated jobs. Our 75 ton rotator is reliable and effective for heavy duty machinery, making it the ideal choice whether you need help for your tractor trailer truck, construction vehicle, or any other heavy vehicle,” stated Daniel Harbin, Marketing Director for Southside Wrecker.

The twin-steer rotator provides the same type of action as a crane, but often the rotator can outperform a standard crane in versatility and maneuverability. . Southside Wrecker’s twin-steer rotator can lift up to 150,000 pounds or 75 tons, which would make it capable of handling heavy loads, such as a fully loaded semi at 80,000 pounds..ft. The outriggers on the 75 ton rotator stabilize it to perform safely under the guidance of an operator. “Our twin-steer rotator can do all the tasks a crane can, but it can also handle working in extremely tight spaces,” Harbin shared.

The 75 ton rotator used by Southside Wrecker can provide a variety of services, including vehicle recovery, construction lifting and winching, heavy equipment lifting, trailer stacking and unstacking, machinery placement, emergency service support and much more. “If you have a heavy job, we have the manpower and horsepower to help!” Harbin communicated.

Anyone interested in learning about Southside Wrecker or their twin-steer rotator can find out more by visiting the Southside Wrecker website or by calling 1-770-884-6187.

About Southside Wrecker: Southside Wrecker is a full-service towing company with locations in Union City and Newnan, Georgia. They have a variety of trucks available to serve customers in diverse industries including film, construction, airlines, municipalities and more. They have been in the towing business for over 30 years.