Diaper Bags Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

The global Diaper Bags Market size is anticipated to register revenue of USD 797.7 Million by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with 2.9% CAGR over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for storage which can hold number of utilities for babies and provide hassle free travel along with the infants.

The manufacturers have started producing bags with salient features and improved quality. The usage of such bags allows the holding of a baby while performing several activities such as the opening of the doors, making payments and shopping. Also, additional features like number of storage pockets, wheels and rigid handles help to enhance their functionality. For example, the DIAPER-N-GO bag can be used as a foldable traveling bed, diaper bag and a station for cloth changing for the babies.

In 2018, the product segment of the backpack held the highest share of 37.3%. These bags don’t restrict the movements on hands and thus they are increasingly preferred across the globe. Moreover, it can be used by males and females to carry their infants. The segment of tote diapers is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. These bags are becoming popular among women who prefer to carry trendy bags as diaper bags.

The application segment of travel held the largest share of around 70%, in 2018. This growth can be attributed to the rising frequency of traveling among the working population coupled with the need for carrying their infants along. Further, increasing preference to travel across the globe for more than once in a year for vacation or international trips is boosting the market demand.

In 2018, the retail outlets segment held the largest share of around 50% in the global diaper bags market. The channel of distribution through the online mode is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%, during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising influence of the e-commerce sector coupled with the ease of shopping, doorstep delivery, and hassle-free return policy.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.7%, during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the birth rates and the rising number of working women across developing countries like China and India. Also, the increase in per capita income coupled with the rising standard of living among the working population is expected to fuel the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global diaper bags market is anticipated to register a growth of 2.9% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

The product segment of tote diaper bags is expected to grow at fastest CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The retail distribution channel held the largest share of more than 50% in the global diaper bags market.

North America held the largest share of more than 28% with major contribution from the U.S.

