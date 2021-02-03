Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Segmentation by Top Companies, Type, Products, Share & Region

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market witnesses an explosive growth of USD 2.9 billion due to rise in demand for nanotechnology-based research and rising expenses on R&D. In addition, prompt growth in application areas such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, semiconductors, and nanotechnology is expected to create favorable market conditions for scanning electron microscope industry.

Key Players:

Bruker Corporation

Danish Micro Engineering (DME)

FEI Company

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

JEOL Ltd

Leica Microsystems

Nanoscience Instruments, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Furthermore, technological evolution in scanning electron microscopy that enhances the quality control procedures of research laboratories in wide range of industries is expected to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming period. Overall, the scanning electron microscope market is expected to cross a CAGR of 11.3% in the forthcoming period.

Scanning electron microscopes have shown an extraordinary progress since their commercialization four decades ago. With the difference in use of SEMs, their performance and functions differ from each other and to use these SEMs, it is crucial to determine their features as well as to acknowledge the factors behind SEM images. Commercially, an SEM is used for observation of specimen surfaces. When the specimen is exposed to a fine electron beam, secondary electrons are discharged from the specimen surface.

An SEM entails electron optical system to generate electron probe with a stage to place a specimen, which acts as a secondary electron detector to accumulate secondary electrons, which is an image display unit and an operation system to undertake various operations.

End-use Outlook:

Electronics & Semi conductors

Automobiles

Pharmaceuticals

Steel & other metals

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for the market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s scanning electron microscope market accounted for a rapid growth owing to rise in applications such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and nanotechnology.

Rise in demand for scanning electron microscopes for material research is likely to propel the South America market in the forthcoming period. In addition, the South American market is expected to cross a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. North American scanning electron microscopes industry accounts for second position with an overall CAGR of 36.10% owing to a wide presence of research and academic institutes and rise in number of clinical trials, research-based activities in biotechnology, pharmaceutical industries and life sciences. Middle East and African regions are expected to gain a positive traction in the scanning electron microscopes market in the forthcoming period due to rise in demand for advanced SEM for research and academics.

