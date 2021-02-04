Urology Surgical Instruments Market Key Business Development Strategies and Growth Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Urology Surgical Instruments Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market size is expected to reach USD 14.12 billion by 2025. Urology surgeries are associated with the treatment of urologic disease or dysfunction of female and male urinary tract. These surgeries also known as “genitourinary surgery”. Urologic disease or dysfunction in male include kidney stones, bladder control dysfunction, nephrectomy, prostate disorders, ureteral reimplants, pyeloplasty, and urinary retention. The market is expected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Olympus Corporation

Coloplast Group

KARL STORZ GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

Cook

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Growth Drivers:

The factors that play an important role in the growth of market include increasing demand, growing geriatric population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of urinary disorders, surging R&D investments, growing healthcare industry, ongoing product launches by manufactures, and technological advancements. Moreover, rising number of hospitals, growing hospital investments in surgical infrastructure and availability of funds, investments & grants from government are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

However, increasing cost of urology endoscope & laparoscopic endovision system, high risk of complications associated with surgical procedures in geriatric patients and the other high pricing are negatively impacting the growth of urology surgical instruments industry. The Urology Surgical Instruments market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others.

Application Outlook:

Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD)

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

Urinary Stones

Urinary Incontinence (UI) and Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP)

Oncology

The “chronic kidney diseases” segment is expected to hold the large market share in the upcoming period due to rising incidence of CKD, growing number of clinical trials for new non-invasive procedures to treat these diseases and increasing initiatives by governments globally. However, the “urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse” segment is anticipated to grow at the higher CAGR in the coming years owing to significantly increasing number of surgical procedures for urinary incontinence, advancing technologies, growing awareness about incontinence and rising adoption of these products for managing incontinence.

Regional Outlook:

North America has been at the forefront with regards to urology surgical instruments market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. The increasing urology equipment purchases by hospitals, rising incidences of urology cancers & disorders, rise in number of urologists, increasing healthcare spending on urology disorders and positive reimbursement scenario are the factors likely to boost the Urology Surgical Instruments market growth in this region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in the next couple of years owing to growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure for urology by governments, rapidly growing healthcare industry, improving healthcare infrastructure in India & China and stringent regulatory policies.

