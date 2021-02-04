Global Biologics Safety Testing Market : Technological advancements in the field of Vaccine Development

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global biologics safety testing market is expected to reach USD 4.90 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.75 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.2% during forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry driven by government support, the positive trend of R&D investment in the life science sector, increasing number of drug launches, and high incidence & large economic burden of chronic diseases. In the coming years, emerging markets and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the biologics safety testing market.

Market Dynamics :

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end users in the biologics safety testing market. Biologics safety testing is carried out at all levels of manufacturing to minimize the risk of product contamination in these industries. According to the International Trade Administration, the global pharmaceuticals market is projected to grow from USD 1 trillion in 2015 to USD 1.3 trillion by 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The kits & reagents segment is projected to register the highest during the forecast period. The growth of this market segment is driven by repeat purchase of kits and reagents as compared to instruments and increasing adoption of kit-based testing.

Vaccine and Therapeutics Development segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of diseases, increasing initiatives for immunization, and increasing company investments in vaccine development are expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

Endotoxin test segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the increase in disease prevalence and growth in the number of drug launches. Moreover, Endotoxin testing is used in cell therapy, monoclonal antibody testing, vaccine testing, gene therapy, and drug development.

Geographical Growth:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The strong R&D trend in life sciences and growth in pharmaceutical industries will drive the biologics safety testing market in the North American region.

Key Market Players

Lonza Group LTD, Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, WuXi Apptec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sartorius AG, Cytovance Biologics, Inc, Pace Analytical Services Inc, and Toxikon Corporation.

