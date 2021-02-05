Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market worth 1.63 Billion USD by 2022

The report “Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market by Product (Clamps, Forceps, Scalpel, Scissors, Needle Holder), Application (Coronary Artery Bypass Graft, Heart Valve Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Heart Transplant), & End User (Hospital, ASC) – Global Forecast to 2022″, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

The global cardiac surgery instruments market is expected to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.16 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The growth of the market is mainly driven by factors such as growing prevalence of cardiac conditions and subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures, rising geriatric population, and growing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide. However, adoption of alternative surgical methods and lack of Medicare payments are the major factors that may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on products, applications, end user, and region. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, clamps, and other cardiac surgery instruments. Forceps are expected to account for the largest share of the market, in 2017. The growth of the forceps segment is attributed to the increase in the number of cardiac surgery procedures and the repeated use of forceps in most surgeries.

Based on application, the market is further segmented into coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), heart valve surgery, pediatric cardiac surgery, and other applications. CABG segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. CABG forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the high incidence of cardiac diseases and resulting increase in the number of surgical procedures.

The market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), Stille (Sweden), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Delacroix-Chevalier (France), Wexler Surgical (U.S.), Surgins (U.K.), Surtex Instruments Ltd. (U.K.), Cardivon Surgical Inc. (China), Rumex International Corporation (U.S.), and Scanlan International (U.S.).

