Global US Anticoagulation Therapy Market : Technological advancements in the field of Anticoagulation Therapy

The US anticoagulation therapy market is projected to reach USD 27.83 Billion by 2022 from USD 17.25 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is segmented into products (anticoagulation drugs and PT/INR testing devices) and anticoagulation clinics. The growth in the anticoagulation drugs market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, and stroke; long-term administration and high volume of recurring sales of anticoagulation drugs; and increasing demand for novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs).

Industry Segmentation:

In this report, the US anticoagulation therapy market is segmented on the basis of products and clinics. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into anticoagulation drugs and PT/INR testing devices.

Based on drug type, the anticoagulation therapy market for drugs is segmented into NOACs, warfarin (VKA), and other drugs. In 2016, the NOACs segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for drugs. Due to the better safety and efficacy of NOACs as compared to traditional therapies, the adoption of NOACs is higher as compared to traditional drugs.

The anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices is segmented into in-office testing devices and home testing devices. The in-office devices segment dominated the US anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR testing devices. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large number of patients opting for in-office testing services.

The anticoagulation therapy market for clinics is segmented on the basis of type of services and clinics. The types of clinics include hospital associated clinics, independent clinics, and pharmacy-based clinics while the types of services include testing services and consulting services. The pharmacy-based clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the US, the number of pharmacy-based anticoagulation clinics has increased significantly in the last few years.

Global Leaders:

The US anticoagulation therapy market is consolidated in nature. C. H. Boehringer Sohn (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Pfizer (US), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), and Portola Pharmaceuticals (US) are the major market players in the global market for drugs while Roche (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Siemens (Germany), Alere (US), and CoaguSense (US) are the major market players in the US anticoagulation therapy market for PT/INR home testing devices.

