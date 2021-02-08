Data Center Security Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Data Center Security Market size is expected to value at USD 15.49 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising concerns regarding cyber-attacks and data breaches and increasing initiatives by government authorities to minimize threat-level to keep the integrity and sovereignty of the state. Factors responsible for rapid growth of the data center security industry include substantial increase in online traffic, shifting trend towards adoption of the cloud-based infrastructure, rise in the number of cyber-attacks and the need for a highly comprehensive security policy. Globally, the data center security market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the market.

The data centers are considered as a vital element of organization owing to benefits such as capability to store critical information and core assets involved in the various business processes such as critical customer information, intellectual property, and transaction records. Safeguard of critical information can be achieved with the help of data center security. These factors are expected to foster the growth of data center security industry over the forecast period.

Early adoption of the advanced data security solutions allows organization to protect and safeguard core assets by offering immunity at different levels of business processes. The market is expected to display a high growth rate in the upcoming years owing to the vast increase in amount of businesses implementing cloud computing platforms and virtualization methods for their business information storage.

Increasing adoption of the various cloud computing platforms and virtualization methods leads to excessive vulnerabilities at different levels in the framework. This creates a need to implement stringent measures to minimize vulnerabilities involving both logical and physical measures. In addition, the virtualization of workplaces coupled with introduction of software-defined storage is leading to increase in the number of malware attacks and intrusion threats. These factors are expected to boost the market demand for advanced data center security solution over the forecast period.

Data Center Security Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Financial Services

IT and telecom

Government

Education

Healthcare

Media & entertainment

Others

The key players in the data center security industry are Symantec Co., Juniper Networks Inc., IBM Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., Dell Incorporations, Trend Micro Incorporations, Honeywell International, Inc., Citrix Systems Incorporations, EMC Co., McAfee Inc., Intel Corp., and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company.

Data Center Security Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

