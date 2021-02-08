Baking Mats Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2021 to 2030

In this era of technology and innovation, all the industrial sectors, especially the food and beverages sector, are going through a lot of transformation. With new technology products and devices replacing the older ones in almost each area of the food and beverage industry, the bakery and confectionary sector is not far behind. With the increasing sales of products such as baking ovens, baking pans, and food processors, the demand for oven accessories and essentials such as baking mats, oven mitts, mixing bowls, etc., is also increasing.

Market Overview:

Baking mats are a new-technology replacement for parchment paper which was earlier used inside baking ovens below the batter, generally coated with oil or butter, so that the batter doesn’t stick to the surface after baking. Baking mats are made up of silicone, and are available in a variety of sizes depending upon the size of the baking pan or other types of baking equipment. Baking mats are made as a liner for counters, cookie sheets, and the surface of pans, such that baked goods do not stick to the surface. With the increasing applications of bakery and confectionary products in the household sector, the demand for baking mats is expected to rise during the forecast period. Fiberglass is typically used in the construction of silicone baking mats, such that the baking mats can be used in temperatures prevalent during refrigeration to oven baking.

Market Dynamics:

The reasons attributed to the increasing popularity of silicone-based baking mats over parchment paper are the significant number of advantages associated with baking mats over parchment paper. Today, fast-paced lives coupled with the shortage of time forces consumers to buy products that save their time, do not need to be replaced again and again, and make their work quicker and more comfortable. Reusability is one of the major factors why consumers are going in for baking mats over parchment paper. Apart from reusability, ease of use is another factor attributed to the success of baking mats. The fact that silicone baking mats do not need to be lined with grease, butter, or oil before placing them in ovens or pans, makes them even more popular. Once the baking tray is set down, the slightly sticky nature of baking mats helps them stay in place on the baking tray.

On an average, the double or triple price of silicone baking mats as compared to parchment paper is one of the reasons why buyers would be reluctant to buy baking mats. But in the long run, baking mats are a cost-effective option, and can prove to be a real money-saver. Also, baking mats are only available in specific sizes, and not in customizable sizes according to the buyer’s wish. This is an advantage that parchment paper has over baking mats, wherein, parchment paper can be cut according to the size of the utensil or equipment.

With the availability of modern technology in the baking and confectionary industry, and the ease of access to the Internet, consumers are attracted towards the preparation of cakes and other bakery goods in household settings. This is a great opportunity for the manufacturers of baking mats to increase their retail sales in the market, by employing good advertisement techniques to lure customers.

Manufacturers of baking mats are making use of the fact that, silicone and fiberglass-based baking mats can withstand negative temperatures as well, in advertising their products. Thus, baking mats can be used with applications of baking that require refrigeration, say for the preparation of icing.

Market Segmentation:

The global baking mats market is segmented into two types based on product type and application.

Based on product type, the global baking mats market is segmented into – rectangular baking mats, circular baking mats, and octagon-shaped baking mats. The most popular sizes of rectangular-shaped baking mats are 16 by 24 inch, 11 by 17 inch, and 8½ x 11 inch baking mats.

Based on application, the global baking mats market is segmented into – cookies, pastries, cakes, breads, nuts, pizzas, and other applications.

On the basis of region, the global baking mats market is segmented into – Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific Except Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

Rectangular baking mats are the most popular ones among all. Circular baking mats and octagon-shaped baking mats are much less prevalent and are rarely available. Among the regions, North America followed by Europe are expected to remain the highest shareholders in the baking mats market throughout the forecast period. Owing to exponentially increasing sales in the food and beverages industry in the Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) region, the APEJ market for baking mats is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Also, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and CIS & Russia are expected to show impressive growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the baking mats market are – Tristar Products, Inc., Techbelt, Yoshi Copper, Mercer Culinary, Silpat, Kitzini, Artisan Metal Works, Silchef, Fibtex, Heim Concept, Keenovo, and other players.

Major players in the market are following the latest trends in the market, focusing on the advertising of baking mats in such a way, that they highlight the qualities of baking mats in comparison to parchment paper. This is expected to have a great impact on the growth of the global baking mats market.

Conclusively, it can be said that, the baking mats market will see a growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing applications in the bakery & confectionery market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

