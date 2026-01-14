LIFESTYLE Week Japan Opens Applications for International Exhibitors in 2026

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — LIFESTYLE Week, Japan’s leading B2B trade show for lifestyle products, has opened applications for international exhibitors for its 2026 editions, which will be held in both Summer and Autumn in response to the strong global interest, and expand access to the Japanese and Asian markets.

Visitors and exhibitors fill the show floor at LIFESTYLE Week Japan at Tokyo Big Sight, where international brands showcase lifestyle products across multiple specialized trade shows.

The 2026 Summer Edition will take place June 24–26, followed by the Autumn Edition from Oct. 7–9, with both events held at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan’s largest international exhibition venue.

LIFESTYLE Week is Japan’s most comprehensive lifestyle trade platform, comprising 11 specialized trade shows that span a wide range of product categories. These include GIFTEX for gifts and interior décor, DESIGN TOKYO for design-focused products, ISOT for stationery and office supplies, as well as dedicated exhibitions for baby and kids’ products, tableware and kitchenware, fashion goods and accessories, and health and beauty items. The integrated format allows exhibitors to connect with targeted buyers across multiple lifestyle sectors at a single venue.

The show hosts approximately 1,400 exhibitors and attracts about 45,000 professional visitors each year. Attendees include importers, distributors, retailers, department stores, hospitality operators, wholesalers and manufacturers, offering exhibitors opportunities to establish new partnerships and expand their business networks efficiently.

Two Seasons, Two Strategic Business Opportunities

The Summer Edition is positioned as Japan’s leading large‑scale lifestyle trade show, attracting high visitor traffic and offering broad exposure across lifestyle categories. It is designed to support market entry, brand visibility and multi-sector business development.

The Autumn Edition is designed as a highly deal‑driven event focuses on business matching and deal-oriented meetings. In 2026, a new buyer program called Matching Town, will be introduced, featuring invited premium buyers who will maintain dedicated booths throughout the three-day event. Exhibitors will be able to schedule appointments in advance and conduct direct presentations with key decision-makers.

Invited buyers are expected to include major Japanese companies such as Ito Yokado, PAL (3COINS), ANYCOLOR, TSUTAYA BOOK STORE and Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores.

With its dual seasonal format and expanded buyer programs, LIFESTYLE Week continues to serve as a key platform for international brands seeking entry into Japan’s lifestyle market.

For exhibitor information and application details, contact LIFESTYLE Week Show Management or visit the official website.