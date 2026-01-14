CHETU NAMES CHANDRA SUNKE PRACTICE HEAD

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, welcomes Chandra Sunke as the new Practice Head and Director of Operations, who will lead Chetu teams in Cloud & Infrastructure, Network Operations Center, and IT Service Management.

“It’s great news when a company finds a person with Chandra’s skillset and technical knowledge, which meets its needs so perfectly,” said Ashish Kumar, Assistant Vice President at Chetu. “Chandra has a strong track record of expanding business, managing high-performing teams, and creating innovative solutions that have a real impact on the clients.

“We are excited about the positive changes he will bring to our company,” Kumar added.

Sunke will also oversee the management of important strategic partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, and Datadog, thus making sure that Chetu delivers top-notch software solutions to the clients of its partners. He has successfully led multi-million-dollar programs with consistent year-over-year growth, built and scaled global delivery teams, and overseen enterprise-level product acquisitions and transitions.

“It’s a great pleasure for me to be part of Chetu and to have a chance to contribute to the company, which is a leader in the future of digital transformation,” Sunke said. “I plan to expand our technology partnerships and develop solutions that will enable our clients to have a permanent business advantage.

“The energy of the Chetu team and the fact that the company is always looking for new ways to innovate – that’s simply great, a perfect place to move the mission forward,” he added.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and custom software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.