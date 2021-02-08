Martial art weapon Market Report Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2021 to 2030

Global Martial Art Weapon Market: Overview

Unlike other sports accessories and equipment, martial arts require a vast domain of weaponry. The horizon of martial art weapon ranges from harmless fighting fans to lethal weapons such as daggers, swords, knives, nunchucks and many more. The martial art weapons are used in the training arena under the supervision of trained experts. However, it is also crucial to realize that the mastery of these weapons turns out to be an essential part of the development as a martial artist. These potentially life-threatening martial art weapon require highly skilled handling as well as manufacturing and thus, the market for the martial art weapon is gaining exceptional global attention.

With the increasing availability of advanced martial art weapon and rising government efforts to promote the sports, participation in martial arts across the world has increased significantly over the past few years. The martial art weapon market is likely to witness robust growth owing to the booming popularity of the sport as a recreational activity. Furthermore, rising participation of women in the international competitions such as Olympic events is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for martial art weapon market in near future.

With its roots in ancient Asian culture, martial arts that are practiced today are more or less an athletic competition, exercise, meditation or self-defence. Martial arts have long been consolidated to particular geographical patches but are now emerging as a global sport. This has provided ample opportunities for various small and big players and the companies engaged in the design, manufacture, sales, and marketing of these martial art weapons to successfully capitalize on the opportunity.

Global Martial Art Weapon Market: Dynamics

There are around 160 types of martial arts currently existing, and more than 80% of them require martial art weapon in practice. Nevertheless, martial arts are also being promoted by the government for self-defence awareness, particularly among women.

Alternate factors driving the martial art weapon market is the increased fitness and health awareness amongst the vast majority of working population. Thus, manufacturers of martial art weapons are becoming more concerned regarding the quality of martial art weapon and other gears and equipment.

As most individuals are indulging in martial arts as a recreational hobby or a modern sport for fitness, media also has an impact on the increasing participation in martial arts around the world. Various films, as well as TV shows, have contributed majorly in boosting the profile of martial arts, which is reflecting in a significant spike in inquiries at various martial arts training centres and academies around the globe.

Social media and films with the base of martial arts are also making a significant impact on the youth memberships at several martial arts academies across countries. The rising number of millennials participating in martial arts due to the influence of media including books, TV shows, and films, is boosting the demand for martial art weapon.

However, due to a large number of accidents, while using and practicing martial art weapons, there is still a majority of the population that would prefer other alternate sports and this can certainly hamper the sales of martial arts weapon market. Moreover, the expertise in handling martial art weapon require longer time as compared to other sports leading to less audience for the market.

Global Martial Art Weapon Market: Segmentation

The martial art weapon market is segmented on the basis of working, buyer, sales channel and region.

The market is divided into six regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Martial art weapon working type includes projectile, impact, edged, pointed, flexible, defensive and combination. However, the edged type martial art weapon accounts for the leading share in sales of martial art weapon market. The key buyer types comprise of individual, institutional and promotional. Concerning sales channels martial art weapon market can be classified into, independent sports outlets, sports retail chain, direct-to-customer online channel, direct-to-customer institutional channel, modern trade channels and third-party online channels. Among these, modern trade channel is anticipated to dominate global martial arts weapon market throughout the forecast period.

Global Martial Art Weapon Market: Regional Overview

In terms of regional demand, the martial art weapon sales vary vastly across the regions. However, continual domination of Asian countries such as Korea and China in various international martial art tournaments is expected to augment the growth of the martial art weapon market in the APEJ region in near future.

While the martial art weapon market is submerged with possibilities of growth in upcoming years other regions are also gaining pace slowly and steadily. Martial art weapon market for Asia Pacific excluding Japan is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the awareness of sports, fitness and self-defence, especially in China and India.

Global Martial art weapon market Key Players

Some of the key players of the martial art weapon market are listed as below:

Century LLC

Asian World of Martial Arts, Inc.

Martial Art Shop

KMC Martial Arts Inc.

Golden Tiger Martial Art

SMAI

BrassK LLC.

The Martial Arts Store

KarateMart Martial Arts Supplies

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

