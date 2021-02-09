Starting Blocks Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021 to 2030

STARTING BLOCKS MARKET INTRODUCTION

Starting blocks are mandatory equipment for the start of sprint (short) races, particularly for beginners, having the right block to hold their feet so when they push off, so they do not slip. Generally, most races of shorter than 400 meters, allow athletes to use starting blocks. Lighter weight blocks were made of sheet metal, and the common starting blocks were heavy and fixed by screws that were usually broken or became corroded over the years. Modern blocks have sensors that detect the pressure from the athlete and can be used to time their reaction and are now used for world records.

Starting blocks generates a stretch reflex which is generated by the calf muscle, and results in a greater force output. Starting blocks help competitive sprinters to accelerate quickly by giving them an extra push-off the ground at the start of the race.

STARTING BLOCKS MARKET DYNAMICS

The primary factor that drives the growth of starting blocks market in the sports industry is the continuous innovation with respect to safety issues, comfort of players and size which varies from one sport to another. A majority of individuals across the world engage themselves in several sports including running.

Globally, there is a craze for running events, and people are adapting. The records state that there are about 800 running events all over the world. Also, many people are taking running seriously, as there is a rise in awareness about self-health, the Now, as time progressed, during the 1920’s, even though the use of starting blocks was not yet made legal, the number of sprinters using starting blocks began to rise. A good start makes all the difference, as Sprinting races are so fast and over very quickly. If a sprinter used starting blocks on either sprint, their overall time would be better. The manufacturers of starting blocks are becoming more concerned regarding the comfort and for the safety of players and investing a considerable amount of money for innovation in the starting blocks market.

STARTING BLOCKS MARKET SEGMENTATION

There are a variety of starting blocks that come in all different sizes and are purchased on the basis of buyer’s personal preference and comfort. Starting blocks are made up of slotted steel. Mainly the starting blocks are made up of aluminium paddles with attached PVC pads. The chromium plates with spikes to hold the starting block on synthetic tracks.

Segmentation on the basis of different styles of starting blocks:

Bunched

In the bunched starting blocks, the front heel aligns with the toes of the back foot. You hold your hips high in the air with legs together

Medium

In the medium starting blocks, the knee of rear leg lines up with the toes of front foot

Elongated

In elongated starting blocks, the position rear knee next to the heel of your front foot.

Segmentation on the basis of size of the starting blocks:

High Starting Blocks

Hard starting blocks are narrower and longer. It allow the sprinter to adjust the pedals accordingly, this style allows for a longer and more dynamic stance.

Short Starting Blocks

The short starting blocks are much shorter in length and have wider foot pedals which allows for a wider stance. Short starting blocks also permits hip-width spacing between feet, which can create a more efficient acceleration.

Indoor Track and Field Starting Blocks

Indoor track and field starting blocks are made up of heavy duty rubber which is durable and is harmless to all surfaces. Generally this is used for gyming and indoor races. Convenient in harsh weathers.

STARTING BLOCKS MARKET REGIONAL OVERVIEW

The market for starting blocks is expected to grow in Canada as it stands first, having the fastest sprinters.

Total revenue share of china in games is approximately $37.9 M, expecting to raise more sprinters and thus the starting blocks market may expand.

USA stands second, having the fastest runners and revenue share in the global games market. The revenue share is about $30.4M.

STARTING BLOCKS MARKET KEY PLAYERS

The prominent key players in the market of starting blocks are Stackhouse athletic equipment, Champion Sports, BSN Scholastic, Lightning Starting Block II, GRAND PRIX Starting Block, NEWTON’s BEST Starting Block, Amber Sports

