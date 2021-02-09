Underwater Jetpack Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2021 to 2030

Global Underwater Jetpack Market Overview

Underwater jetpack is a propulsion device for swimmers that pushes the user to move forward under water. Underwater jetpack is used by swimmers, snorkelers and divers and offers in-water stabilization and smooth movement. The indulgence in water sporting activities by people of all age group has given birth to a set of niche and different products including underwater jetpacks. The merchandise of underwater jetpack is in its embryonic stage, and only a handful of companies have successfully been able to launch the product. With increased attraction towards water sporting activities and consistent demand for innovative products, under water jet packs are likely to fully commercialize by the next three to five years.

In the existing market, there are only a handful of manufacturers that offer underwater jetpack on placing a specific order through the company website. The product has a wide market to cater in North America. But soon the engaged industry stakeholders might plan to explore opportunities in Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1705

Global Underwater Jetpack Market Dynamics

The driving force for the underwater jetpack market is the increasing attraction towards marine sporting activities, such as underwater hockey, underwater football, aquathlon and some others activities. The use of underwater jetpack for recreational and professional scuba diving also anticipated to add value to the global underwater jetpack market, which as of now is at infancy stage with no more than thousand unit sales in North America through existing channels. The underwater jetpack offers in-water stabilization and smooth movement to the divers and snorkelers, as per the claims made by engaged industry stakeholders.

The requirement of underwater jetpack by military, scientists, and coastal lifeguards for different applications will be a driving factor for the global market, and the companies engaged in manufacturing and marketing of underwater jetpacks should brand the product accordingly and synthesize direct tapping strategy.

According to the present global market conditions, the underwater jetpack is receiving lukewarm response due to its high price. Nevertheless, the prices over the next few years is anticipated to modulate in the purchasing range of large set of customers.

The new generation always demands devices that offer high-speed; therefore, the manufacturers are working on increasing the speed limit and the depth that can be reached with the help of the underwater jetpack.

Global Underwater Jetpack Market Segmentation

Global underwater jetpack market can be segmented according to the product type as:

Thruster Underwater Jet Packs

Mounting Cuff Underwater Jet Packs

Global underwater jetpack market can be segmented on the basis of speed-limit as:

0-5kmph

6-10kmph

11-15kmph

Global underwater jetpack market can be segmented according to the region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Global Review of Underwater Jetpack Market

Many regional governments are promoting recreational activities such as water sports among people. North America is one of the consistent markets for the underwater jetpack. Countries located on the coastline or with a significant marine area have a thriving underwater sports business, which will accelerate the demand for underwater jetpack. Australia and New Zealand have a significant market for water sports activities and are a massive market for the underwater jetpack.

The Asia-Pacific region is an emerging market and may have a maximum share in the growth of the underwater jetpack market in the forecast period.

According to our insights, the rising trend of underwater sporting activities will aid in the demand for the underwater jetpack in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Global Underwater Jetpack Key Manufacturers

The prominent manufacturer of the underwater jetpack is X2 Sports. The underwater jetpacks are available only on specific order through company websites. In the global market, manufacturers are focusing on the innovation of products for water sporting activities. They offer different products and concentrate mainly on the demands of young enthusiasts to generate additional revenue. We anticipate the growth of underwater jetpack market in the next 3-5 years when other companies will launch similar products. A few of the Chinese players are also in process to develop similar prototypes of product but haven’t been able to commercialize the same.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1705

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates