Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Key Participants, Global Trends, & Revenue Analysis Report, 2025

The global Ultra High Temperature Milk Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global ultra high temperature milk market accounted for USD 53.4 billion, in 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. For the sterilization of raw milk, it is heated at 135 Degree Celsius which helps in killing the germs and parasites present in the milk.

Key Players:

Nestle SA

Lactalis Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Danone Group

Inner Mongolia Yili Group Company Limited

Arla Foods

Sodiaal Group

Bongrain SA

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Company

Growth Drivers:

This sterilized milk is also called as UHT milk. Useful life (shelf life) of this product is greater than the raw milk without using any preservative. Moreover, it has wide application in ready to drink products. These factors are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation by adding organic ingredients and developing different flavors. For example, Fonterra Anchor which is one of the leading brands in dairy industry introduced a premium range of UHT milk named as LiveUp and NaturalUp. These products are rich in protein and have organic ingredients. They are sold through both online and offline channels. Moreover, high standard of living and changes in lifestyle of people are the factors expected to boost the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Fat Content Outlook:

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed

In 2018, the skimmed milk segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.9% and is anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years. Consumers who are inclined towards healthy lifestyle and have healthy drinking habits highly demand this product because of its low-fat content and high protein and vitamin content. The semi-skimmed UHT milk segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for milk and milk products in countries like India, China, and U.S. Semi skimmed milk products have medium-fat content and addition of flavors to the pasteurized milk makes it taste better, thus, it is used in preparation of yogurt, cheese sauce, and fruit juices. These factors are expected to proliferate the demand for the product throughout 2019-25.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Europe held the largest revenue share of 40.5%. Consumers from countries such as Holland, Germany, and Belgium highly consume dairy products which are expected to contribute to the growth of regional market. Moreover, the demand for dairy products and UHT milk in Denmark has witnessed a significant rise due to inclusion if UHT milk in regular diets of people. This factor is expected to drive regional demand for the product over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the potential market for UHT milk, and it is to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% throughout 2019-2025. Increasing consumption of dairy products in developing countries like India, Japan, and China is expected to fuel the growth. In addition, high consumption of UHT milk in countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand has also contributed to the growth of regional market over the forecast period. Key manufacturers are taking strategic decisions such as business expansion owing to large consumer base in the region and growing demand for UHT milk products.

