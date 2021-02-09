Industrial LCD Modules Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

The increasing usage of industrial LCD modules in various applications, such as for the measurement of instruments, ATM terminals, PoS terminals, auto vending machines and machine tool monitors, is driving the industrial LCD modules market. The evolution of digital technologies and advancements in LCD displays has led to an increase in the demand for these modules. Moreover, the rising demand for LCD modules to improve picture quality is one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market. In addition, increase in the demand for rugged LCD modules for harsh environments is also one of the major factors creating potential growth opportunities for the industrial LCD modules market.

The availability of new technologies and a wide range of industrial LCD modules for advanced imaging and colour reproduction technologies is generating high demand for industrial LCD modules. In addition, the growing traction of digital videos is expected to rapidly boost the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the global industrial LCD modules market is expected to witness growth owing to large-scale development in industrial infrastructure in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China and Japan.

Global Industrial LCD modules Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Increase in the digitization trend in various industries is a primary factor driving the industrial LCD modules market. In addition, continuous improvements in the cost and performance, which are driven by technological advancements, are driving the market. Moreover, growing demand for the industrial equipment market for intuitive touch interfaces, such as those on smartphones and tablets, is also one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, continuous innovations in industrial LCD modules, such as better flash, longer battery life and large storage, are some of the factors creating potential opportunities for the growth of the market.

Apart from these factors, increase in the demand for thinner and lighter industrial-use colour LCD modules is driving the demand for the same. Moreover, various manufacturers of industrial LCD modules are focusing on developing industrial LCD modules that work in harsh environments and require robust operating characteristics, which is among major factors driving the industrial LCD modules market.

Challenges

The introduction of LED and ultra-LED displays is a primary factor hampering the growth of the industrial LCD modules market. Moreover, technical challenges, which include residual image problems and breaking pixels, is also one of the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Global Industrial LCD modules Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the industrial LCD modules market on the basis of diagonal size:

<15 inches

15 inches – 25 inches

>25 inches

Segmentation of the industrial LCD modules market on the basis of industry:

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & Wholesale

Automotive

Packaging and Printing

IT & Telecom

Others

Global Industrial LCD modules Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the industrial LCD modules market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Vitek Display Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Winstar Display, Co., Ltd.; Orient Display Limited; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Arrow; Kyocera Corporation and RMA Electronics.

Global Industrial LCD modules Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to capture a large share in the industrial LCD modules market owing to the presence of various industrial LCD modules manufacturers in the region. North America is also expected to gain a substantial share in the industrial LCD modules market due to rapid infrastructural development and rise in the trend of digital technologies in various industries. The industrial LCD modules market in Europe is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for industrial LCD modules for advanced imaging and colour reproduction technologies. Moreover, the industrial LCD modules market in MEA and Latin America is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising trend of digital technologies in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Industrial LCD modules Market Segments

Global Industrial LCD modules Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Industrial LCD modules Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Industrial LCD modules Market

Global Industrial LCD modules Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Industrial LCD modules Market

Industrial LCD modules Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Industrial LCD modules Market

Global Industrial LCD modules Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Industrial LCD modules Market includes: