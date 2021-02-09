Rodless Cylinders Market Offers Greater Revenue Share with Rising Contributions from Major Players, reports Fact.MR

Rodless cylinders are linear equipment or devices that use pressurized fluid to shift or move load within power transfer processes or operations. These cylinders are primarily used in pneumatic applications that require a compact installation with various stroke possibilities. Rodless designs make pneumatics technology highly versatile, compact, and practical. Growing deployment of rodless cylinders for applications such as material transfer, assembly, packaging, cutting, and electronics manufacturing are anticipated to trigger market growth. As, rodless cylinders provide an unconventional way to move a load left, right, up, or down, while eliminating the need to compensate to differential piston areas, their deployment is growing across industries.

Request for Sample detailed and COVID-19 impact analysis on this market: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3555

Rodless Cylinders Market – Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, Parker Hannifin announced that the company is acquiring Lord Corporation for roughly US $ 3.675 billion. The acquisition of Lord Corporation will strategically strengthen Parker’s portfolio of lucrative margin, and high growth businesses.

In May 2018, a leading player in rodless cylinders market, Motion Industries, Inc., sealed a purchase deal with Power Industries, Inc., also referred to as Santa Rosa MRO, LLC. The acquisition of Power Industries, Inc. will expand Motion Industries’ footprint and customer service capabilities across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Emerson Electric

Founded in 1890 and based in Missouri, U.S., the product offering of the company include storage systems, process control systems, climate technologies, power technologies industrial automation, network power, professional tools, and electric motors.

Request for TOC of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3555

SMC Corporation

Established in 1959 & based in Tokyo, Japan, SMC Corporation develops, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, and different types of filtration equipment worldwide. The product offerings of the company include air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, air preparation equipment, directional control valves, vacuum equipment, and lubrication equipment.

Festo Corporation

Established in 1925 & headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Festo Corporation designs and manufactures pneumatic & electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process control & factory automation solutions. The product offerings of the company includes pneumatic actuators, handling systems, vacuum technology, valves, sensors, valve manifolds, motors and controllers, grippers, and other pneumatic equipment, and function-specific systems.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Established in 1918 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, Parker-Hannifin Corporation designs, manufactures and sells motion & control technologies and systems for a wide range of mobile, industrial, & aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, diversified industrial & aerospace systems.

Aventics Corporation

Founded in 1964 & headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company operates as a subsidiary of Aventics Holding S.à r.l. The company manufactures pneumatic valves, actuators, fittings, cylinders, air preparation, tubing, fieldbus, and electro-pneumatics pressure control equipment, and systems.

Rodless Cylinders Market Dynamics

Numerous Benefits of Rodless Cylinders over Traditionally-Used Variants Augmenting their Industrial Deployment

Manifold benefits of rodless cylinders over conventional rod-style cylinders for certain types of applications are increasing their adoption across different industries. Rodless cylinders are witnessing growing adoption as they conserve space and allow for a longer stroke in the same space as a conventional cylinder. With an ability to save space by containing the stroke within the envelope of the cylinder body, rodless cylinders can deliver the same stroke in almost half the space of a rod-type cylinder. Rodless cylinder solution delivers substantial savings in engineering and higher design flexibility than rod-type cylinder. Furthermore, the shifting industrial preference for compact equipment and systems is also auguring the growth in rodless cylinders market.

Versatile & Reliable Nature of Rodless Cylinders Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Stakeholders

The versatile and reliable nature of rodless cylinders makes them highly compatible with the new and altering manufacturing technologies. Moreover, rodless cylinders are highly suitable for long-stroke applications as they are fully protected from piston binding, bending, and uneven seal wear. The growing deployment of rodless cylinders for various applications, such as material handling, lifting, loading, feeding, and web cutting, are accelerating market growth.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3555

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates