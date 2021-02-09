Dust Collector Systems Market Innovative Trends Implemented by Manufacturers Steering Growth until 2028

Dust collector system is the system used in industrial, commercial and home in order to improve air quality and works on capture, convey, and collect formula. It helps to remove particulate matter from the environment. Both larger and smaller dust collector systems are used depending on the need. The dust collector system consists of dust filter, blower, dust removal system, and filter cleaning system. Dust collector systems vary widely in terms of operation, design, space requirement, effectiveness, operation, and maintenance.

Manufacturers in the dust collector systems market are focusing on developing advanced dust collector systems with better cleaning and reduced noise levels. Customized dust collector systems are also being designed by manufacturers as per the requirement of the end-user.

Dust Collector Systems Market- Competitive Landscape

BossTek has launched new DustBoss DB-60 fusion dust suppression system with Tire IV Final-compliant generators. Equipped with in-line 75-mesh and 200-micron filter, and the new design can be optimized with VFD to adjust fan speed.

The Quad Pulse Package 2 dust collector was also recently introduced with two filter cartridges to handle 590 to 1,765 ft 3/min air volumes. It also features a cleanable filter system allowing manufacturers to continue production process without the need to frequently replace the filter.

Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is located in the US. The company is in the production and marketing of air filters used in various industries. The company’s engine products segment provides replacement filters for liquid and air filtration, hydraulic and lube applications and emission and exhaust systems.

Nederman Holding AB

Established in 1944, Nederman Holding AB is located in Sweden. The company provides industrial air filtration products for heavy process industries such as fabrication, metal, mineral processing, power generation, chemicals, and others. It also provides gas turbine inlet air filtration system and related media products for textile and power generation industries.

Beltran Technologies

Founded in 1946, Beltran Technologies is located in the US. The company manufactures advanced gas cleaning and air pollution control systems for various industrial processes and emission requirements. The company’s wet and dry electrostatic precipitators’ presents gas cleaning air pollution control technology for ease of operation, maintenance, and maximum effectiveness. The company also offers biomass cogeneration systems.

Aerotech

Founded in 1997, Aerotech with its base in India manufactures air handling equipment such as axial fan, centrifugal blower, duct collector, roof extractor, man coolers, industrial fan, blower and fan, scrubber, and air cooling unit. The dust collectors offered by the company includes cyclone dust collector, dust collector-pulse jet, and mechanical dust collector.

Key companies operating in the dust collector systems market are Spraying Systems Co., Duztech AB, Bosstek, Emicontrols, Hitachi, Sumitomo, and Sinoma.

Dust Collector Systems Market Dynamics

Rapid Growth in Industrialization and Urbanization Driving Demand for Dust Collector systems

Increase in the economic activity and rise in urban population is supported by increased industrial manufacturing and infrastructure development, resulting in pollution and harmful emission. Moreover, rising energy demand is also leading to the growth in coal power plants, this, in turn, is driving demand for dust collector system in power generation industry. Increase in the dust levels is also being caused by burning of fossil fuels, growing agricultural activities, rising mining operations and exhaust from industries and factories. In order to control the level of air consisting of dust particles, industries are using dust collector systems on a large scale.

Manufacturers in the dust collector systems market are manufacturing and supplying industrial dust collector systems to help companies meet the emission regulations and limit pollutants from factories. Meanwhile, with the growing demand for packaged food, food companies are using wide variety of dust collector systems based on variety of products such as grains, dairy, flour, cereal, spices, etc.

Advanced Dust Collector Technologies Gaining Traction in Dust Collector Systems Market

Manufacturers in the dust collector systems market are focusing on advanced dust collector technologies and developing portable and powerful dust collector systems. Sensor technology is also being used in the dust collector systems in order to provide operator with real-time monitoring and control of system. The sensors with advanced algorithms are also being used to eliminate noise in dust collector system and also provide accurate dust measurement. Sensors in the dust collector systems are also helping operator or user to know the optimal tie to replace filter, thereby, avoiding system failure, and also avoid unexpected events that can lead to equipment damage, material loss, and other problems. Along with the development of advanced systems, companies are also focusing on other factors such as easy installation, simple to manage, high purifying competence, and low consumption of the dense air.

High Maintenance Cost and Complex Operation of Dust Collector Systems

Maintaining and operating dust collector systems is complex owing to the increased number of components such as blower, fan, exhaust, ductwork system, etc. The components of dust collector system need to be precisely installed, require high maintenance in order to continue smooth operation of the system. Most common issues in the dust collector systems are improper fitted bags, high differential pressure resulting in insufficient vacuum, wrong filter media leading to increased emission and high differential pressure, and leaks in dust collector systems.

High maintenance cost and high replacing cost of the components in dust collector systems is hampering the market growth. Moreover, lack of trained staff to perform inspection and troubleshooting to maximize the efficiency of dust collector systems is also one of the challenges faced by various industries using dust collectors.

