Gypsum-free Cement Market Size to Grow Exponentially during the Assessment Period 2018 2028

The demand for concrete is highly likely to reach the mark of 15 billion tons, annually, by the end of 2050, and this projection in terms of volume squarely points to an equally rising demand for cement. Looking at the exponential expansion of building and construction industry across developing regional markets and the progressing rate of the conceptualization of smart cities, the soaring demand for building materials, particularly cement, will remain on a constant high over the course of forthcoming years.

However, with smart sustainable cities shaping a futuristic world and green building practices firming up in major regions across the globe, the adoption of sustainable building materials such as gypsum-free cement, becomes a necessity. Gypsum-Free Cement, a relatively new, niche landscape as of now, is being perceived as one of the promising construction materials to complement the needs of futuristic buildings and infrastructure.

Gypsum continues to be ideal for cement, plasterboard, and ceiling solutions, as it imparts these materials the desired flexibility in terms of acoustics and aesthetics, light weight, and easy usage. The consistently rising demand however raises the need for using an environment-friendly substitute for cement, such as gypsum-free cement or green cement.

Alarming Carbon Footprint of OPC Compels Use of Gypsum-free Cement as a Green Material

The cement industry has been facing multiple serious challenges over the recent past, particularly due to dearth of raw materials, rapidly depleting levels of natural resources, rampantly growing cement demand, and highly impactful environmental concerns. Moreover, the cement manufacturing process involves a number of environmentally unsustainable methods, which is yet another concern among experts.

Research has indicated time and again that the industry ought to shift to a reliable green alternative for cement, such as gypsum-free cement, as a ton of OPC (ordinary Portland cement) tends to release equivalent CO 2 (carbon dioxide) in surroundings, which remains the primary reason accounting for a massive carbon footprint. While the cement industry is accountable for more than 5% of total CO 2 emissions across the globe, it also significantly contributes to the release of other greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxide, and sulphur dioxide.

Significant Energy Investments in Clinkers Manufacturing Processes Necessitate Alternatives such as Gypsum-free Cement

With trials involving complete replacement of OPC with novel clinkers, the energy requirements are being curtailed. However, looking at the substantial amount of energy involved in the manufacturing process of clinkers, it is more likely that they will hardly complement the requisites of green building practices. Moreover, gypsum, though the key element of cement and other building materials, accounts for considerably high energy consumption and the subsequent carbon emission. Gypsum-free cement is thus gradually emerging as a potential alternative to OPC.

Environmental performance of substitutes of raw materials (SUB-RAW index) covers both, carbon emissions and consumed energy, during manufacturing process of the respective materials. The SUB-RAW index evaluation of gypsum-free cement affirms that it consumes significantly less energy without compromising the binding quality and efficiency.

Construction Industry in Developing Regions to Remain Buoyant, Pushing Scope of Growth for Gypsum-free Cement Market

China, currently the leading cement producer, also accounts for more than half of the world’s total cement consumption. India and other fast-developing Asian economies also represent a flourishing market for cement. Manufacturers operating in the gypsum-free cement market are thus expected to observe higher penetration opportunities in developing regions, such as China, India, Middle Eastern countries, and Northern African economies.

Gypsum-free cement market operators are also anticipated to discover lucrative opportunities in developed regional markets owing to the higher acceptance rate for non-conventional building materials, established regulatory framework for green building technologies, and economical advantage when it comes to investments in R&D of innovative construction materials.

The gypsum-free cement market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report on global gypsum-free cement market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The gypsum-free cement market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use application, product type, and material type.

