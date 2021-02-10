Maryland M&A Advisory Firm Releases 2021 M&A Integration Checklist

Timonium, Maryland, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Hartman Executive Advisors has recently released a new educational resource that provides bank leaders with an integration checklist for 2021. The new article focuses on providing a checklist that can help support bank leaders’ decision making in 2021 during important M&A processes. The blog is guided by expert Maryland M&A advisors at Hartman who have extensive experience helping bank leaders make more educated decisions and execute successful M&A integration strategies.

Hartman Executive Advisors offers readers some valuable information that can help to facilitate M&A decision making for banking executives in 2021. In the article, they provide a checklist for executives that goes through the most critical steps that should be considered during an M&A. Some of the steps they go over include performing due diligence, conducting an IT assessment, maintaining essential customer accounts, developing new business processes, reviewing existing products and services, integrating departments/structures, creating a human resources checklist, ensuring top talent is retained, and developing an IT strategy for financial institutions. They hope that this information will help banking executives make more informed decisions and will guide them through the complex M&A integration process.

While this new article focuses on providing banking executives with an integration checklist, Hartman Executive Advisors’ website provides readers with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Hartman Executive Advisors offers independent business and IT consulting services that include CIO consulting, M&A advising, IT coaching/mentoring, change management, cyber risk advisory, portfolio assistance, and much more. Their team works with clients to assess their current IT ecosystem in order to provide tailored recommendations and practical guidance from seasoned, C-level IT leaders to optimize business performance and prepare for future growth.

With the addition of this new article, the team at Hartman hopes that readers will have a helpful resource to help guide their decision making through M&A integrations.

