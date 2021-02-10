powerAdSpy-comes-forward-to-help-small-businesses-get-the-most-out-of-facebook-ad-campaigns

PowerAdSpy now focuses on small businesses to make their Facebook campaigns productive without any fail.

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — PowerAdSpy, the renowned social media ad intelligence platform, now lends a helping hand to small businesses aside from large corporations. The software sets up more innovative strategies to fuel entrepreneurs struggling due to fewer resources and capital.

With PowerAdpSpy, small corporations can quickly set up winning ad campaigns over 8+ social media platforms. Research says that Google, YouTube, and GD advertising helps in raising the overall ROI of small businesses by 40% (approx). In this connection, the ad intelligence tool gives equal emphasis to entire social advertising platforms, from Facebook to Quora.

“We, PowerAdSpy team, are working hard to support small enterprises to grow. For this, our company often announces interesting discount offers & schemes so that businesses with a strict budget can get started. We’ll never intend to bring costly plans. Instead, PowerAdSpy comes up with a completely ‘free’ trial plan.”

Under the free plan, PowerAdSpy covers multiple social media platforms ranging from Facebook, Instagram, Google, to GDN. Users don’t even need to pay a penny, yet the advanced tool lets them perform keyword research, ad research, domain search, ads filter, audience insights, and many more benefits similar to paid plans.

Some of the Key features of PowerAdSpy include :-

Quick & straightforward analysis of ads to figure out which ad rules the roost in a specific niche. For this, PowerAdSpy allows users to have full control over ad databases, including valuable insights such as age, working status, gender, etc, of audience demographics.



The prominent tool provides the ease to check out live ads of competitors from the site itself. Users can now cross-examine real-time engagement on desired ads in addition to viewing audiences’ feedback on those ads.



Keep millions of ads in databases from over 15 countries. Due to this, PoweradSpy ensures success to search via few clicks. The database goes on revamping according to changes in the advertising world.



PowerAdSpy also works for Shopify business owners. Interested people can search ads using relevant keywords to create productive campaigns.

About PowerAdSpy

PowerAdSpy is a robust ad-intelligence software that assists small, medium, and large businesses in testing, creating and optimizing social media ad campaigns. Every business owner can leverage the benefits of ad copies available in its database. For more information, visit- https://poweradspy.com/