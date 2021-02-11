Subwoofer Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —

An array of players is important for the technology industry market. What’s exciting is that there are tech giants that have established themselves in the industry for decades, and then there are those that have just emerged in the past few years. The products and services developed by both startups and leading players are key for the industry.

Technology has gained so much impetus today that is has become the fulcrum of several industries today. The enormous dependence on technology keeps it at the center stage of every requirement for a business. It not only increases ease of doing business, but also improves productivity and efficiency. With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.

Subwoofer: Introduction

A component of a complete loudspeaker, which is commonly referred to as a woofer or subwoofer, reproduces low pitched bass or sub-bass. The typical frequency of a subwoofer ranges from 20 Hertz to 200 Hertz for most consumer products. The subwoofer frequency is below 100 Hertz in the case of professional live sound equipment, and below 80 Hertz in THX Limited approved high fidelity sound systems. A subwoofer augments low frequencies of a loudspeaker that is intended to cover higher frequency bands. Technically, subwoofer is a common loudspeaker driver. However, in regular parlance, subwoofer refers to one or multiple sound drivers mounted inside a loudspeaker or subwoofer cabinet. These subwoofer enclosures are available in varied designs, such as bass reflex design that includes a vent or a port, a subwoofer with a variable number of passive radiator speakers in the cabinet, acoustic suspension with a sealed cabinet, horn loaded, infinite baffle, and band-pass designs that represent innovative trade-offs with regards to low frequency ranges, efficiency, subwoofer enclosure prices and sizes. A passive subwoofer is powered by external amplifiers and has an enclosure and a subwoofer driver. A built-in amplifier is included in an active subwoofer. A subwoofer was developed to facilitate a bass response feature in home sound systems. With the introduction of Sensurround sound in motion pictures, subwoofers gained popularity in the market. A large subwoofer produces loud low frequency Sensurround sound.

Subwoofer: Market Drivers and Challenges

Subwoofers possess the capability of reproducing a wide range of frequencies that the audio source in a home or professional theatre system transmits. This factor is the primary driver of the global subwoofer market. The continuous research, development and upgrades in the automotive sector will also propel the global subwoofer market to greater heights. Customers have the option to customize the subwoofer cabinet material based on their requirements. For instance, some applications require wooden subwoofer cabinets for technical purposes or to give the loudspeaker an aesthetic look. This service offered by the manufacturers will enable the global subwoofer market to grow. However, with respect to the acoustics, a subwoofer with 15-inch, 18-inch, and 20-inch sound drivers are susceptible to distortion when compared to 10-inch, 12-inch, and 13-inch subwoofer sound drivers. Availability of cheap and poorly designed subwoofers is expected to challenge the growth of the global subwoofer market. Also, most subwoofers are extremely delicate and a tiny tear could destroy the quality of the sound. This factor restraints the growth of the global subwoofer market.

Subwoofer: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end user, the global Subwoofer market can be segmented into the following:

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of application, the global Subwoofer market can be segmented into the following:

Car Audio

Home Audio

Cinema Sound

Sound Reinforcement

Other Applications

Subwoofer Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global subwoofer market and is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The subwoofer market in Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate. The growth of subwoofer market in the SEA and others of APAC region is attributed to the ever-rising trend of research and development in subwoofer and loudspeaker related fields. China and Japan are expected to register a significant growth rate in the subwoofer market. The subwoofer market in Western and Eastern European countries is also expected to generate a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in disposable income in the residential sector plays a major role in driving the overall growth of the global subwoofer market. Also, the ever-rising growth in the entertainment industry acts as a propellant for the global subwoofer market.

Subwoofer Market: Key Players

Some prominent players in the global Subwoofer market include, Klipsch Group, Inc.; Polk Audio; Yamaha Corporation; SVS Inc.; ELAC Electroacustic GmbH; Sonos, Inc.; Samsung; BIC America; Rockford Corp.; JL Audio; Alpine Electronics, Inc.; Kicker Audio (Stillwater Designs); MTX International; and Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Market Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



