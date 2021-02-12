Dental Biomaterials Market: Growing Prevalence of Dental Disorders.

The global dental biomaterials market is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2023 from USD 6.7 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The growing prevalence of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, and the growing dental tourism in emerging countries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Browse 124 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 208 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Dental Biomaterials Market – Global Forecast to 2023”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198160556

“The metallic biomaterials segment dominated the dental biomaterials market”

Based on type, the dental biomaterials market is broadly segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymeric, metal-ceramic, and natural biomaterials. In 2018, the metallic biomaterials segment accounted for the largest share of the dental biomaterials market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing penetration of dental implants and the wide applications of metallic biomaterials in dentistry.

“By application, the implantology segment held the largest market share in 2018.”

Based on application, the dental biomaterials market is segmented into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and other applications. In 2018, the implantology application segment accounted for the largest share of the dental biomaterials market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing penetration of dental implants globally, high price and volume requirements of titanium used in manufacturing dental implants, rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries.

“Europe dominated the market in 2018.”

The dental biomaterials market is broadly segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental biomaterials market in 2018. Key factors attributed to the large share of dental biomaterials market in Europe are the growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, higher adoption of the dental biomaterials to manufacture implants and other dental products, and the growing number of dental hospitals and clinics.

Get a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198160556

The prominent players in the dental biomaterials market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals ,Inc. (Japan), Victrex Plc (UK), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Principality of Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (US), Datum Dental Ltd (Israel), BEGO Medical GmbH (Germany), and Cam Bioceramics B.V (Netherland).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.