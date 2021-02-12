Hormonal Contraceptive Market Key Business Development Strategies and Growth Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hormonal Contraceptive Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market is expected to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2025. The hormonal contraceptive is termed as a birth control method, which acts on an endocrine system. The method is mainly used to prevent ovulation using female hormones. Progesterone and/or estrogen, or combination of these hormones are the two main forms of hormonal contraception. These hormones may be implanted into body tissue, absorbed from a patch on the skin, may be taken orally, injected under the skin, or placed in the vagina.

Key Players:

Allergan

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer

Afaxys, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Agile Therapeutics

Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp.

Growth Drivers:

The Hormonal Contraceptive Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.0% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. High demand for hormonal contraception for birth control, growing female population, urbanization and raised awareness regarding hormonal contraception, and availability of low cost contraceptive practices are documented as major factors of Hormonal Contraceptive Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, adverse side effects and key barrier for global market are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Method Outlook:

Pill

Intrauterine Devices (IUD)

Injectable

Vaginal Ring

Implant

Patch

Implantation, oral pill, injection, skin patch, intrauterine device (IUD), and other products could be explored in Hormonal Contraceptive Market in the forecast period. Oral pill is also termed as “the pill” that contains grouping of female hormones, progesterone and estrogen. The pill helps to prevent the risk of pregnancy by keeping the lining of the uterus thin and by avoiding ovulation. Intrauterine device (IUD) is a T-shapes small device, which is implanted into uterus that help to prevent pregnancy. The effect of device is for many years and can be removed at certain period. Hormonal IUD and Copper IUD are the two main intrauterine devices.

Sterilization, barrier method, emergency contraception, and hormonal methods are the methods that could be explored in Hormonal Contraceptive in the future period. Barrier method helps to prevent sperm from entering the uterus. Cervical caps, diaphragms, male condom, female condom, and others are the barrier methods. Hormonal method use hormones that may be introduced through injections, pills, vaginal rings, skin patches, and others to stop or regulate ovulation and prevent pregnancy.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Hormonal Contraceptive in terms of revenue and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The reason behind growth of overall market could be presence of key manufacturers in the region and comfort of use. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of this market in the region.

