Zimmerman Law Offices PC Announce the Filing of a New Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Purchasers of Baby Food Containing Toxic Heavy Metals

CHICAGO, IL, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — According to a class action filed by Zimmerman Law Offices PC, the ingredients in certain baby food products are tainted with dangerously high levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury. The lawsuit cites to the United States House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy report entitled “Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury” (Subcommittee Report), which found several brands of baby food contain unsafe levels of toxic heavy metals, including Gerber baby food, Earth’s Best baby food, Beech-Nut baby food, and HappyBABY baby food. The lawsuit seeks damages arising out of consumers’ purchase and use of the contaminated baby food.

The complaint cites to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that has declared these toxic heavy metals dangerous to human health, as these toxic heavy metals have no established health benefit and lead to illness, impairment, and in high doses, death. The lawsuit also cites to the Subcommittee Report’s finding that exposure to toxic heavy metals causes permanent decreases in IQ, diminished future economic productivity, and increased risk of future criminal and antisocial behavior in children, and that toxic heavy metals endanger infant neurological development and long-term brain function.

“We are concerned about the harmful effects these toxic heavy metals may have on neurological development in infants and children, and baby food companies need to ensure that their food is safe for infants and children to eat,” said Thomas Zimmerman of Zimmerman Law Offices PC, who represents the plaintiff in this matter. Zimmerman continued: “The companies must remove unsafe toxic heavy metals from their baby food, and take responsibility and pay for the damages they caused. It is both the ethical and legally-mandated resolution to this tragedy.”

The case is Aileen Garces v. Gerber Products Co., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. A copy of the complaint is available upon request, as are interviews with the attorneys in this matter. The lead plaintiff may also be available to speak with the media on a limited basis.

