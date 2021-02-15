North American Radiation Protection Apron Market Worth $49 million – Insights and In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Major Growth Boosting Factors:

The Growth in North American Radiation Protection Apron Market is driven by the increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growth in the number of trained radiologic technologists, growing number of orthopedic and spine surgeries, and the increasing prevalence of cancer. On the other hand, discomfort and pain due to the heavy weight of lead aprons is expected to hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The North American Radiation Protection Apron Market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Infab Corporation (US) received certification from Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., an accredited certification body, to design and develop radiation protective apparel, accessories, barriers, apron racks, and gloves.

In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) announced that it would launch its revolution premium vest and skirts with interior pockets in January 2019.

In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) expanded its revolution aprons with the latest revolution color—light blue serenity.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=124332526

Based on type,

The medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest market share primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings.

Based on material,

The North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons. The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body.

Geographical Scenario: The US accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of the US can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of key players in the country. Apart from this, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments is also expected to drive the overall medical radiation protection aprons market in the country.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124332526

Global Leaders: Prominent players in the medical radiation protection aprons market include Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).

Infab Corporation manufactures and markets revolution lead aprons, classic lead aprons, and dental lead aprons. In order to strengthen its position in the market, the company focuses on expanding its product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, the company launched a revolution premium vest and skirt with interior pockets.

Bar·Ray Products offers a wide range of aprons in the market. In order to increase sales, the company provides customization options in aprons. Bar·Ray also provides its SmartID service to increase its brand value in the market. Through this service, a customer can check the inventory and inspection information for each apron.