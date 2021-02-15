Baby Food Packaging Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global baby food packaging market is estimated to touch USD 81.31 billion by 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The demand for baby food products is expected to increase significantly owing to the rising number of working professionals. Further, the growing trend of the nuclear family in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, India, and others is positively affecting the growth of the market.

Among different products, rigid plastic occupied the largest market share, in 2018. The use of paperboard and glass is rising, which is expected to bolster the overall market growth. Liquid cartoons, on the other hand, is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Among different applications, milk formula held the largest market share with nearly 50% of the share, in 2018. Growing demand for milk-based baby foods is driving this segment’s growth. However, the dried baby food market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

North America was the leading region, in 2018 with a market share of nearly 40%. Europe and Asia Pacific followed the region in terms of market share. Increasing demand for baby foods from the United States is the primary factor attributing to the growth of this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to grow faster at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. Growing demand for baby foods from emerging countries such as India, China and Japan is supplementing the region’s growth.

Global Baby Food Packaging Market : Key Players

Pretium Packaging LLC, Tata Tinplate Company of India, Flexible Packaging Corp, Tetra Pak, Ball Corp, Bericap GmbH & Co. KG

