Dishwasher Market Regional Outlook, Application Overview & Trends Analysis, 2025

The global Dishwasher Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global dishwasher market size is projected to touch USD 10.23 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as the growing consciousness for cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation along with increasing working-class professionals,increasing working-class population, preference for streamlined cleaning appliances, adoption of modular kitchen and joint families are augmenting the demand for the product.

Key Players:

Electrolux AB

Haier Group Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Whirlpool Corporation

Aga Rangemaster Group

Samsung Group

Asko Appliances AB

FagorElectrodomésticos

Miele

Growth Drivers:

Consumers are inclined towards stainless-steel dishwasher as they require low maintenance from past many years. Stainless-steel products save energy as they require less heat for drying up. Also, consumers extensively prefer innovative products having properties such as LED touch panel, rinse support, glass protection and shine enhancers. Such innovations are projected to supplement the demand for the product. Growing urbanization and increasing per capita income of the emerging nations such as Brazil, China, India and Taiwan are boosting the dishwasher’s demand. Working class professionals are increasingly demanding time saving kitchen appliances due to their hectic work schedule. Growing awareness for water saving has been encouraging manufacturers to introduce products that use less water than what is used for washing hands.

Product Outlook:

Freestanding

Built-in

The built-in product category is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the estimated duration. The innovative features of the product such as wash cycles, multiple spray arms, and specialized sprays are supporting product growth. Further, growing preference for modular kitchens are anticipated to boost the demand of the product that saves resources, time and efforts.

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

The commercial segment dominated the dishwasher market accounting for a revenue share of over 60% in 2018. Growing application of products in commercial spaces such as puns, restaurants, hotels and cafes has been supplementing the sales of the product. On the other hand residential segment is projected to expand with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025. Customers’ inclination towards designer kitchen patterns along with the adoption of household appliances is expected to bode well the segment growth.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific led the market withover30% market share in 2018. Growing consciousness for cleanliness and hygiene is one of the major factor spropelling the market. Taiwan, India, South Korea and China are the key regional markets. International brands are expanding their operations in South Asian countries such as China. To combat this increasing competition, domestic players are launching a series of personalized products based on specific customer requirements in China. For example, Haier Group Corporation has launched its Chinese-style 45cm and 60cm dishwasher, suitable for the design of Chinese kitchens. The introduction of innovative products is anticipated to bode well the growth of the regional market.

