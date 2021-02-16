U.S. Lead Acid Battery Market Sales Growth Rate | Major Revenue Drivers Overview | Application Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. Lead Acid Battery Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. lead acid battery market size was accounted for USD 9.98 billion in 2018. Further, it is projected to witness 5.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Growing demand from the automotive industry, energy storage system and the uninterrupted power supply system are driving the demand for lead-acid batteries. Over the years, the demand for UPS systems has increased from industries such as chemical, healthcare, oil & gas and manufacturing units.

Key Players:

EnerSys

C&D Technologies Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing

Crown Battery

NorthStar

Johnson Controls

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

B. Battery Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Exide Technologies

Growth Drivers:

The U.S. lead acid battery market size is projected to account for USD 14.4 billion in 2025, as estimated by Million Insights in its new report. The market is likely to expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for UPS systems from end-use industries such as healthcare, oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing and paper is driving the growth of the market.

The U.S. is the home of some of the world’s leading manufacturing companies. Additionally, the country has a developed healthcare infrastructure. These industries can thrive only with the uninterrupted power supply, where lead-acid batteries play a crucial role. In addition, U.S. is witnessing significant adoption for electrical vehicles, which in turn, driving the need for cost-efficient batteries.

Over the past few years, there has been significant up-gradation in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries. Technical advancements gas paved the way of lower manufacturing cost for these batteries. Moreover, the recyclability of lead acid batteries has further driven their demand.

Construction Outlook:

Flooded

Valve Regulated (VRLA)

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Telecom

UPS

Electric Bikes

Transport Vehicles

Product Outlook:

Stationary

Motive/Traction

Starting, Lighting and Ignition (SLI)

Among several products, SLI accounted for the largest share in the U.S. lead-acid battery market and the segment held more than 50% share in the market. Increasing demand for these batteries in commercial and passengers cars are driving their demand. The stationary category held the second-largest share in 2018 and estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast duration. Rising demand for this segment in oil & gas, energy, UPS and railway sectors are attributing to its growth. Motive product category is the emerging one in the U.S. It was worth USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast years. Increasing demand from electric cars and golf carts are estimated to be the major drivers for this segment. In addition, these batteries are used in industrial applications such as railroads, mining, golf cart, forklifts and others.

