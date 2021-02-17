Boston Sports Medicine Promotes Swampscott Native Michelle Perry to Director of Clinical Physical Therapy

Swampscott, MA, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ — Boston Sports Medicine, a provider of exceptional physical therapy care to thousands in the Boston area and beyond, recently promoted Michelle Perry, a Swampscott native, to Clinic Director of the Swampscott clinic. Perry begins her new role this month.

In addition to bringing manual therapies, dry needling, Graston, and dance treatment expertise to Swampscott, Perry will lead her physical therapy team to expand on their reputation of excellence in women’s health, post-operative care, pediatric sports medicine, athletic injuries, and active seniors.

“Accepting this promotion is a homecoming for me in so many ways. Professionally, I grew up with Boston Sports Medicine, starting my career here. Personally, I literally did grow up in Swampscott,” said Perry. “I’m thrilled to accept this great challenge in leading our team of physical therapists and delighted to be doing it in my hometown.”

Born and raised in Swampscott, Perry danced and did gymnastics at the Marblehead/Swampscott YMCA for many years and participated in Pop Warner Cheerleading for six years. She attended Swampscott High School was a varsity cheerleader for both football and basketball. Perry graduated in 2007.

Perry attended Northeastern University and received her bachelor’s degree in Rehab Science in 2012. She followed that up by earning a Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2013. Perry started with Boston Sports Medicine in 2014.

During her seven years with Boston Sports Medicine, she’s earned a number of certifications. Those include: Pilates Trained Therapist; Dancers Health and Injury Specialist; Certified Orthopedic Clinic Specialist; Graston Certified; Dry Needling Certified; Foot and Ankle Specialist; ACL Injury Specialist; and Certified in Manual Therapy.

“I know this has been a difficult time for many, but I feel extremely fortunate not just to have this type of opportunity, but to have it with an organization like Boston Sports Medicine and to be able to work in my hometown,” said Perry. “I truly feel doubly blessed.”

About Boston Sports Medicine, Inc.:

Since 1999, Boston Sports Medicine has provided exceptional physical therapy care to thousands in the Boston area community and abroad. Boston Sports Medicine specializes in sports, dance, orthopedic, and post-surgical physical and aquatic therapy with clinics all over the Greater Boston area. Their team of physical therapists specialize in post-surgical rehabilitation, running injuries, all field sport injuries, shoulder, back and neck injuries, dance injuries, aquatic therapy, and manual therapies. Boston Sports Medicine is a trusted member of the Boston Ballet Health Alliance and is recognized by the New England Consortium of Academic Coordinators of Clinical Education for excellence in clinical education. Boston Sports Medicine clinics are located in Allston, Brookline, East Cambridge, Somerville, Swampscott, Watertown, Dedham, MA and online via Telehealth. For more information about Boston Sports Medicine and their Telehealth Services, visit BostonSportsMed.com or call 800-346-9153.

