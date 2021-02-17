Structured Cabling Market Application Outlook, Key Manufacturers & Growth Prospects Mapping

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Structured Cabling Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global structured cabling market size is expected to value at USD 14.3 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising demand for latest technological solutions to monitor vast set of real time data that often leads to delays and latency issues in the network. Structured cabling systems allow high data transfer rates that help to minimize delays and completely avoid latency issues.

Key Players:

Anixter Inc.

Belden Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Legrand

Nexans

Schneider Electric

Siemon

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/structured-cabling-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The existence of the high-speed networks in different regions of globe is one of the key reasons associated with the widespread use of the structured cabling systems, leading to consistent growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, expansion of widespread broadband network and increase in the number of data centers are escalating market reach in recent years. Globally, the structured cabling market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.6% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the structured cabling market.

Rise in the usage of mobile internet involving high-speed connectivity is projected to escalate growth of the market. Regular increase in the number of internet consumers coupled with advancement in digital services is spiraling consummation large chunks critical data by businesses for further processing, which is also propelling growth of the market over forecast period.

Growing emphasis on price and time management services, increasing adoption of real time data, requirement for automation in business processes, and rising competition are key factors bolstering demand for structured cabling solutions. Though, growing cost associated with the use of fiber optic cables, compatibility issues with existing network infrastructure, and escalating copper prices are limiting expansion of structured cabling market.

Vertical Outlook:

Government

Industrial

IT & Telecommunications

Residential & Commercial

Application Outlook:

LAN

Data Center

Regional Outlook:

The structured cabling market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest technologies and to sustain existing network infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the structured cabling market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan and India are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing use of broadband services and increasing investment by leading industry players due to potential opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark