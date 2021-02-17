Marzipan Market 2018 – 2028 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players J. G. Niederegger GmbH & Co. KG, Zentis GmbH & Co. KG, Moll Marzipan GmbH

The marzipan market is estimated to witness a steady outlook against the backdrop of persistently rising demand for confectionery products. A creamy mixture of almonds and sugar is processed into a paste form and is utilized in the preparation of multiple confectionery products including cake dressings, candies, chocolates, cookies, and marzipan schwein among many others. Evident popularity of these confectionery products is expected to fuel the growth of the marzipan market in coming years. Although deeply rooted in European food culture, marzipan has been embraced by a variety of culture worldwide, ensuring steady growth of the marzipan market in the global space.

While European countries embrace marzipan as a traditional food during the wedding and religious feasts, Latin America has been embracing marzipan-like sweet called mazapan which has peanut in place of almonds. American culture is more familiar to miniature fruit shapes made from marzipan. With the widespread adoption and fondness of marzipan, the marzipan market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the near future. As manufacturers in the confectionery industry continue to introduce traditional as well as novel marzipan products, the global demand for marzipan is set to witness a positive growth trajectory in future. However, the presence of other sweet alternatives and trend of DIY to make marzipan at home are factors expected to confine progress of the marzipan market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=658

Marzipan Market Outlook

Confectionery products are a special treat that plays an essential role in celebrations, festivals, and family events. Indulging consumer’s desire for chocolates, sweets, and candies has an upsurge in the growth of confectionery industry worldwide. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2010, the per capita consumption of candies by U.S. population was 11.2 kg. Thus, expanding demand for high-end chocolates, cakes, mints spikes during holidays, such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and many other occasions’ accounts for growth in the confectionery businesses globally. Marzipan is a confection which is mainly made of powdered sugar or honey, and ground almonds sometimes augmented with almond extract. Due to its elasticity mixture feature, it is used to prepare a variety of marzipan products without any additives such as candies, cakes, marzipan flowers, fruits, dessert decorations, biscuits, and others. In Europe, marzipan is a traditional dessert which is prepared rather fixed then colored, baked, and molded into flower and small animal shapes. In most of the countries worldwide marzipan is mostly used to make Easter eggs, Christmas cakes, and sweets.

Marzipan Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Nowadays, marzipan gets a lot of attention among consumers due to rising popularity of to-go cake products which is expected to grow the market at a rapid growth rate in the near future. The marzipan market is anticipated to perform well during the forecast period, as consumer’s preference for multivariate confectionery products is changing along with the rise in demand for protein-enrichment and sweets with organic colors. Growing availability of marzipan products with natural color and flavor, and an upsurge in the cake businesses to cater to the growing customer demand for custom cakes including Christmas cakes, wedding cakes as well as innovative-decorated cakes for special occasions. Moreover, increasing in the number of celiac patients along with growing health consciousness among consumer there in expanding demand for gluten-free products in the market.

Global Marzipan: Market Segmentation

Based on flavor, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Vanilla

Chocolate

Nuts & Cereals

Spices

Fruits

Beverages

Others

Based on packaging, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Tubes

Cans

Boxes

Others

Based on distribution channel, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online Retailer



Global Marzipan Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Marzipan market are J. G. Niederegger GmbH & Co. KG, Zentis GmbH & Co. KG, Moll Marzipan GmbH, Odense Marcipan Company, Georg Lemke GmbH u. Co. KG, Carstens Lübecker Marzipan, JF Renshaw Ltd., ATLANTA Poland S.A., Horst Schluckwerder OHG, Aachener Printen- und Schokoladenfabrik Henry Lambertz GmbH & Co. KG, KONDIMA Engelhardt GmbH & Co. KG, Sonneveld GmbH, Lanwehr GmbH, GoodMills Innovation GmbH, LUZYCKIE PRALINY Sp. z o.o., Weseke Dragees GmbH, EDNA International GmbH, among others.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=658

Emergence of small enterprises, rise in per capita consumption of confectioneries, changing consumer taste and preference for baked foods, cakes, and expanding in-store bakeries are the factors accelerating the growth of the global marzipan market. In Italy and Greece, marzipan is a traditional food which is mainly consume during festivities such as weddings, Christmas, and religious festival days. All these factors indicate a significant growth in the marzipan market during the forecast period. However, rise in price of almonds and availability of alternative may hamper the growth of marzipan market in the near future.

Key Developments in the Global Marzipan Market

In 2016, GoodMills GmbH has introduced cereal based marzipan in the powdered form used in the production of baked goods. This cereal based marzipan is versatile in use developed either entirely with water or with whole egg. It is made from the nut-free component which allows products to be placed for specific customers with the nut allergy.

In 2015, J. G. Niederegger GmbH & Co. KG introduced a novel marzipan product for men namely “Man Stuff,” in which marzipan is colored slightly with bitter flavors like whiskey and cashews with virile packaging like toolboxes.

Opportunities for Marzipan Market Participants

The European market is likely to be the foremost market in the global marzipan market owing to high demand for marzipan for making Christmas cakes along with the availability of marzipan into various shapes such as snowmen, pigs, and Christmas trees. Companies in the market are focusing on widening their product portfolio to have a competitive edge in the market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, packaging, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Buy Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/658/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: