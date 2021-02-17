Yoga Mats Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis Including Key Players Tomuno, Manduka Prolite, Jade Fusion

Demand for yoga equipment & accessories such as yoga mats has been witnessing an upward spiral in foreign countries including Canada and Australia. Increased cases of allergy has led consumers abroad to become more health conscious and opt for yoga exercises, thereby driving demand and sales of yoga mats. Governments across the globe are taking efforts to formulate a roadmap related to yoga treatment systems.

Several governments have also offered recommendations that include benefits of using combination of Ayurveda and yoga for treating patients with various ailments to a certain extent, which has further supported sales of yoga mats. Inclusion of yoga in the educational institutes, and spreading awareness about yoga’s health benefits, both mental and physical, in tourism centers and rural settlements, further underpins demand for yoga mats worldwide.

Leading yoga products manufacturers are joining forces for collaborative product development, hinging on the belief that the customer co-creation would aid development of high-quality yoga mats. These yoga mats manufacturers integrate the customer co-creation concept in their processes, thereby producing new prototypes that fulfil evolving customer demand. Distinct attributes such as thickness, size, and damping, along with use of high performance material, are key focus areas of development among the yoga mat manufacturers.

Global Yoga Mats Market: Overview

The global yoga market is envisaged to experience a rise in demand during the forecast period due to the rise in the ongoing trend to take physical activities. Rapid urbanization and changed in lifestyle has resulted one to forget the physical activities, thanks to the incessant technological advancement. Rise in health conscious population is promoting indoor fitness exercises such as yoga. Uptake of yoga has also increased as it cost effective and doesn’t not requires certain amount of equipment’s, thus aiding the growth of the global yoga mats market.

Manufacturers of yoga mat are gushing funds behind the research and development team to come with a more sustainable raw materials. Manufacturing are now aiming on using recyclable and natural raw materials which are known to be bio degradable. This has made them popular among the environmental concern population, as these mats are known to be environmental friendly. Yoga mats are known to be sold through various distribution channel such as online stores and organized retail stores. Rise in number of organized retail stores is contributing to the growth of the global yoga mats market. Organized retail stores also helps in formulating brand names with proper advertisement, thus attracting customer attention.

Mental and Physical Health among Customers to Broaden the Scope of Growth for Leading Manufacturers

Growing health and fitness concerns among individuals are encouraging individuals to invest in physical activities such as Yoga. Nearly 2 billion people in the world practice yoga daily to maintain their physical health, mental health, and improving athletic performance. As yoga is becoming popular among individuals across regions, international government organizations such as United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga day.

Increasing participation of individuals in Yoga has translated into a spurt in sales of merchandise and apparels for customer’s convenience. Banking on the growing requirements of the customers, leading manufacturers such as Tomuno and Manduka Pro are concentrating on incorporating safety and comfort features. In addition, these companies are focusing on offering enhanced gripping capabilities by utilizing premium quality rubber extracted from natural resources. Major companies are focusing on offering comfortable, safe, and biodegradable Yoga mats to offer improved customer experience to the customers.

Slip Resistance, Self-Cleaning Features, and Odor-Resistance: Innovative Technological Solutions to Craft Novel Growth Opportunities

In order to pace up with the growing requirements of the potential customers, leading companies are narrowing their focus towards developing Yoga mats equipped with advanced technological features. For instance, a Yoga mat company – Blank Yoga is focused on developing a range of self-cleaning Yoga mats. These mats are equipped with antibacterial technology, which utilizes antimicrobial silver salts that make the makes the Yoga mats permanently resistant to odor, bacteria, and germs.

Besides leveraging novel technological solutions, Yoga mat companies such as Hejhej-Mats is narrowing their investments towards developing Yoga mats that are composed recycled foam to incorporate the highest level of comfort and stability to the customers. The top-most layer incorporated in the Yoga mats have been approved by the healthcare industry and offer the customers with enhanced cushioning, neutral smell, and super slip resistance features.

Focus on Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Production to Influence Manufacturing Decisions

As Yoga-enthusiasts prefer spending on healthy, comfortable, and environment-friendly products and services, major companies such as Manduka and Tomuno are diverting their focus towards utilizing components that dispense low emissions levels during the manufacturing process. Moreover, stringent government regulations across regions have compelled manufacturers to invest in environment-friendly components for developing Yoga mats. To align with the stringent government regulations, Yoga mat manufacturers are shifting their focus from utilizing PVC materials to thermal plastic elastomer (TPE) materials.

For instance, major performance yoga mat companies such as Dragonfly Yoga are diverting their investments towards developing eco-friendly and lightweight Yoga mats to offer biodegradable and eco-friendly solutions. The company utilizes thermal plastic elastomer as an alternative to PVC in order to offer UV-resistance, latex-free, recyclable, and phthalate-free Yoga mats. In addition, incorporation of the TPE components in the Yoga mats also offers water-proof and skid-proof features.

Also, leading companies such as Manduka is focused on developing a range of environment-friendly and non-toxic Yoga mats such as eKO Lite Mats. These mats are manufactured using rubber from natural resources and biodegradable components as an alternative to PVC materials. Bound to the robust grip and safe, and comfortable features, these Yoga mats are magnetizing the attention of Yoga enthusiasts and its competitors.

Mats Available at Reasonable and Discounted Prices through Online Portals to Intensify Demand

Rapid advancements in technology have led individuals to prefer making online purchases. Major companies are focusing on benefiting through the e-commerce portals by offering their products and services to customers beyond the geographical bounds. In order can broaden their customer base, both small and major companies are focusing on offering their products and services through e-commerce platforms such as eBay.com, Amazon.com, pepperfry.com, Yogaoutlet.com, and Snapdeal.com.

Yoga mat companies such as Manduka, Jade Fusion, and Tumuno are banking on the opportunity and offering lucrative deals for Yoga equipment and apparels at discounted rates through online portals. Through offering premium quality Yoga mats to customers across regions, leading companies are focusing on improving their brand identity and expanding the customer base. Through implementing various pricing analysis, major companies are focusing on highlighting innovative and novel products and boost sales.

Yoga Studios across Countries in Asia and Europe to Encourage Customer Purchase Decisions

With the increasing number of Yoga studios cropping up in China, demand for Yoga mats will continue to escalate in the country. Capitalizing on the growing popularity of Yoga among citizens of China, leading companies such as Lululemon are concentrating on offering reversible Yoga mats to offer comfort and safety while practicing various types of Yoga. The company is offering these Yoga mats at reasonable and discounted prices to the customers to establish their brand identity and improve their position in the competitive market.

As most of the Yoga studios are based in various countries of Asia and Europe, demand for Yoga mats will continue to intensify in these regions. Increasing number of Yoga studios in Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, Bali, and China has encouraged individuals to practice Yoga and incorporate a healthy lifestyle.

Key manufacturers identified in the global market of Yoga mat include Tomuno, Manduka Prolite, Jade Fusion, and PrAna Revolution.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

