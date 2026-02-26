LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Enhances Safety at Australia’s LNG Plant

Perth, Australia, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — An Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant has completed the installation of a state-of-the-art LED explosion-proof lighting system to improve safety and operational efficiency. The upgrade comes as part of the plant’s ongoing efforts to enhance sustainability and ensure the safety of its workers.

LED explosion-proof lighting is crucial in LNG facilities due to the presence of flammable gases and the potential for ignition. The new lighting system provides bright, even illumination without the risk of sparks, improving visibility and safety in critical areas such as loading docks, production units, and storage tanks.

“LED explosion-proof lighting has proven to be a fantastic solution for our LNG plant,” said Rachel Hayes, safety officer at the plant. “Not only does it improve safety, but it also supports our sustainability goals by reducing energy use.”

As Australia's LNG industry continues to grow, the adoption of energy-efficient technologies like LED explosion-proof lighting is expected to increase across the country.