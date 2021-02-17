Disposable Hot Cups & Lids Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Disposable Hot Cups & Lids Market: An Overview

Disposable hot cups & lids are a highly economical solution for serving customers at a food or beverage outlet, or serving a large number of guests in a gathering. Consumer preference is shifting towards disposable hot cups & lids due to the integrity of a single use food service product. Disposable hot cups & lids are highly preferred for serving tea and coffee due to the thermal insulating property of the disposable hot cups & lids. Usage of bio-degradable material for disposable hot cups & lids has made them nature-friendly, propelling the disposable hot cups & lids market globally.

Global Disposable Hot Cups & Lids Market: Dynamics

The printing technology has advanced to print highly aesthetic graphics on the disposable hot cups & lids at economical prices. This has attracted various food and beverage outlets to opt for disposable hot cups & lids. The engineered design of hot cups & lids provides an additional advantage of supporting straws. The rising intolerance towards the usage of plastics has propelled the demand for biodegradable disposable hot cups & lids. On the other hand, a large amount of plastic waste collected due to the usage of disposable hot cups & lids has restrained the market for the disposable hot cups & lids. Although, the increasing economic availability of compostable disposable hot cups & lids has driven over the drawback of large waste collected. The highly aesthetic appearance and product integrity of disposable hot cups & lids have attracted a large number of consumers, resulting into rising demand of paper and other biodegradable disposable hot cups & lids globally by the food & beverage outlets. Several globally known food and beverage outlets such as Starbucks and McDonalds prefer disposable hot cups & lids made up of paper for serving beverages due to high printability and wide economic availability.

Global Disposable Hot Cups & Lids Market: Segmentation

The global disposable hot cups & lids market can be segmented on the basis of material as

Plastic Polyester (PET) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) PLA and others

Paper

Foam

Aluminum coated paper and others

The global disposable hot cups & lids market can be segmented on the basis of printability as

Printable

Non-printable

The global disposable hot cups & lids market can be segmented on the basis of capacity as

Below 200ml

200ml to 350ml

350ml to 500ml

500ml or above

Global Disposable Hot Cups & Lids Market: Regional Outlook

The developed countries of North America and Western Europe are estimated to account for the high demand for bio-degradable disposable hot cups & lids which includes paper and bio-based plastics. On the other hand, the large population of the Asia Pacific and the highest demand for foodservice disposables in the region have created a large market size for disposable hot cups & lids in the Asia Pacific region. Disposable hot cups & lids of conventional plastics and paper are majorly preferred in the MEA region over bio-degradable plastic disposable hot cups & lids due to the dependency of the region on the imports from the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Western Europe regions. The Asia Pacific region is extremely rich in raw materials for manufacturing disposable hot cups & lids which are paper, plastics, foam, and aluminum, which has attributed to the economical availability of disposable hot cups & lids in the Asia Pacific region, and is the largest exporter of disposable hot cups & lids in the global market.

Global Disposable Hot Cups & Lids Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the disposable hot cups & lids market are

Plus Paper Foodpac Limited

Huhtamaki Inc.

Moducup, LLC

Zhejiang Pando EP Technology Co., Ltd.

Damati Plastics

PT Pola Paperindo Jayatama

Simply Lids

LBP Manufacturing LLC

F Bender Limited

Leetha Group of Industries

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, material, capacity, material type and printability.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

