Non-infectious Diarrhea Treatment Market 2018 – 2028 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Aidarex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Atlantic Biologicals Corps

Nutritional Benefits of Zinc Supplements to Drive its Demand in Non-Infectious Diarrhea Treatment Market

Anti-Diarrheal medications have been gaining significant traction in non-infectious diarrhea treatment market coupled with oral rehydration solution for preventing or treating loss of fluid. Although oral rehydration solution is expected to burgeon growth of non-infectious diarrhea treatment market, zinc supplementation helps in reducing severity and duration of non-infectious diarrhea treatment. Zinc supplements for non-infectious diarrhea treatment is anticipated to gain significant traction amongst caregivers and children on a larger basis. Furthermore, demand for zinc supplements in non-infectious diarrhea treatment is attracting consumer attention as it offers vital micronutrients that are essential for intestinal transport of electrolytes and water, immune function and protein synthesis.

Zinc supplements are not only beneficial for non-infectious diarrhea treatment but also supports in normal development and growth of children. With advantages of zinc supplements in non-infectious diarrhea treatment, lies barriers restraining the non-infectious diarrhea treatment market on a larger basis. Dearth of acceptance of zinc supplements in non-infectious diarrhea treatment by healthcare workers and physicians is likely to restrain the growth of non-infectious diarrhea treatment market. Key players and manufacturers in non-infectious diarrhea treatment market are expected to make heavy investments in R&D for establishing optimal dosage with zinc supplements, especially for children.

Non-infectious diarrhea often lasts for a few days and results in dehydration due to the loss of fluid content in the body. It is a condition that entails at least three or more liquid or loose bowel movements within a day. It often lasts for a few days and results in dehydration due to loss in fluid content of the body. Various non-infectious causes of non-infectious diarrhea include inflammatory bowel disease, lactose intolerance, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, hyperthyroidism, irritable bowel syndrome, bile acid diarrhea and a number of medications. In most cases, stool cultures need not be studied to identify the cause. Globally, approximately 1.7- 5 billion cases of diarrhea occur every year. Non-infectious diarrhea is most common in developing countries where children get diarrhea, on an average, three times a year. Diarrhea accounted for approximately 1.26 million deaths in 2013. It is one of the most common causes of death in children younger than five years in age. Frequent episodes of diarrhea can also cause malnutrition. Other long term problems of non-infectious diarrhea include poor-intellectual development and stunted growth. Non-infectious diarrhea can be improved by sanitation and clean drinking water. Zinc tablets and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) – a solution with modest amounts of salts and sugar, are some of the most preferred treatments for non-infectious diarrhea.

Non-infectious Diarrhea Treatment Market: Drivers

The growing prevalence and recurrence of non-infectious diarrhea is expected to be a major factor driving factor for the growth of the non-infectious diarrhea treatment market over the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), diarrhea kills more children than malaria, measles and AIDS combined. Changes is lifestyle and eating habits are contributing to the growing prevalence of non-infectious diarrhea. The launch and addition of new products is another factor contributing to the growth of the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market.

Non-infectious Diarrhea Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market can be segmented as: Anti-Diarrheal medications Bismuth Subsalicylate Diphenoxylate Atropine Others Nutrition Zinc Supplements Vitamin A supplements Fluids Oral Rehydration Solution Electrolytes Others

Based on distribution channel, the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market can be segmented as: Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Online Pharmacy Others

Based on geography, the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market can be segment as: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Japan Middle-East & Africa

Non-infectious Diarrhea Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for diverticular disease therapeutics is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the products are introduced in the generic market and thus, high competition exists among local and regional players. Among the two treatment types, the anti-diarrheal medication segment is expected to lead the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market over the forecast period. The drug store distribution channel is expected to contribute a high share in the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Non-infectious Diarrhea Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market can be segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific and Middle-East and Africa are expected to dominate the market for non-infectious diarrhea treatments, owing to the high prevalence of diarrhea. The non-infectious diarrhea treatment market in North America and Latin America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to hold a considerable share in the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market throughout the forecast period.

Non-Infectious Diarrhea Treatment Market: Market Participants

The global market for diverticular disease therapeutics is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global non-infectious diarrhea treatment market are Abbott Laboratories, Aidarex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Atlantic Biologicals Corps, Major Pharmaceuticals, Proficient Rx LP, Chattem Inc., V.Excel International, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others.

