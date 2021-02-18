Mild Laxatives Market 2018 – 2028 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Laboratories

Bulk-Forming Laxatives Product Type to Gain Significant Traction in Mild Laxatives Market

Bulk-forming laxatives helps in absorbing liquid in intestines, resulting in softer and easier passage of stools, which in turn positively impacts the growth of mild laxatives market. Demand for bulk-forming laxatives is anticipated to make impressive growth in mild laxatives market owing to its less risk chances of explosive or cramping diarrhea, which is otherwise likely to take place with stimulant laxatives. Furthermore, bulk-forming laxatives in mild laxatives category helps in improving medical conditions worsened by straining. Increasing number of patients with irritable bowel syndrome will further stimulate the demand and supply of mild laxatives.

Bulk-forming laxatives of mild laxatives product type have been mainly preferred and regarded safe for the healthy people. Psyllium, type of bulk-forming laxatives is additionally utilized in proper diets for treating high cholesterol, thereby driving the demand and supply of mild laxatives. Treatment of constipation, which occurs following hospitalization or prolonged bed rest mainly drives the mild laxatives market on a larger basis. However, side-effects such as difficulty in breathing and swallowing, skin rash, itching and intestinal blockage are likely to occur with bulk-forming laxatives, which in turn restraints the growth of mild laxatives market.

Constipation is a commonly occurring digestive disorder and its prevalence is anticipated to only increase over time due to lifestyle changes. Approximately 2% to 27% people worldwide are affected by constipation and self-reported constipation rate stands at 27.2%. Approximately 85% of the doctors prescribe mild laxatives for constipation. The high prescription rate of mild laxatives will create huge opportunities for growth of the mild laxatives market during the forecast period. Mild laxatives are medicines used to relieve a person of constipation. Mild laxatives always provide sustained relief from constipation symptoms. Every year, 2 to 3 million patients are prescribed laxatives by healthcare practitioners in the United States. Mild laxatives are available over the counter. The main mild laxatives used for constipation are bulk-forming laxatives, osmotic laxatives, stimulant laxatives and stimulant laxatives. Bulk-forming laxatives are most common laxatives recommend to the patients to increase slow transit time.

Mild Laxatives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of constipation is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the mild laxatives market over the forecast period. Inactive lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, irregular eating timings, lack of exercise and fewer sleep hours can be held responsible for the growing prevalence of constipation. Obesity is also a major factor responsible for increasing constipation problems. Rising obesity cases make another reason for the growth of the mild laxative market. Mild laxatives are safe to use for pregnant women and kids, which will create more growth opportunities for the players in the mild laxatives market. Over the counter product availability in the market will be a major factor expected to drive the mild laxatives market. The high prescription rate of mild laxatives for primary constipation treatment is expected to boost the growth of the mild laxatives market. Side effects associated with some mild laxatives are some of the factors expected to restrain mild laxatives market.

Mild Laxatives Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global mild laxatives market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the global mild laxatives market is segmented as: Bulk-Forming Laxatives Osmotic Laxatives Stimulant Laxatives Stimulant Laxatives

Based on distribution channel, the global mild laxatives market is segmented as: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Supermarket Online Pharmacies

Mild Laxatives Market: Overview

The global market for mild laxatives is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the laxatives are introduced in the generic market and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players. Among the product types, the bulk-forming laxatives are expected to lead in the global mild laxatives market over the forecast period. The Retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute high share in the global mild laxatives market as it is the most accessible channel and the majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Mild Laxatives Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global mild laxatives market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global mild laxatives market owing to the high prevalence of constipation. Constipation is the most common digestive complication in the United States. The mild laxatives market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of the product offerings by the key players. Europe is expected to hold the second large share in the global mild laxatives market throughout the forecast period owing to growing awareness regarding health-related problems.

Mild Laxatives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global mild laxatives market are Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Laboratories, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe) Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

