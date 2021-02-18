Cloud Managed Services Market Share Analysis By Vertical, End User, Deployment, Type, Region & Technology

Posted on 2021-02-18 by in Industrial, Internet & Online, Technology, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cloud Managed Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Cloud Managed Services Market is anticipated to reach USD 82.51 billion by 2025. Market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Cloud managed services offer a variety of skillful solutions that process information technology (IT) infrastructure and inner functionalities to be managed in support from a third party managed service supplier through cloud platform.

Key Players:

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
  • Cisco Systems. Inc
  • Ericsson
  • Verizon Communication Inc.
  • Accenture PLC
  • NTT Data Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies.
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • China Huaxin( Alcatel Lucent Enterprise)
  • CenturyLink

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cloud-managed-services-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the development of the market include increasing acceptance of cloud technology among businesses for handling their application. There has been significant increase in the acceptance of cloud-based technology as it is inexpensive and offers real time updates and access to business application and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Type Outlook:

  • Business Services
  • Network Services
  • Security Services
  • Data Center Services
  • Mobility Services

Cloud Deployment Outlook:

  • Public
  • Private

End-User Outlook:

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook:

  • Telecom & ITES
  • Government (State & Local, Federal) & Education
  • BFSI
  • Retail & Consumer
  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing & Automotive
  • Others (Media, Transportation, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate)

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Cloud Managed Services Industry in 2016 and will continue to lead in the upcoming period due to factors such as owing to the growing occurrence of technology giants such as Google, IBM, Verizon Communications and Cisco Systems, and increasing government initiative for the acceptance of cloud managed services. In addition, North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region and anticipated to be the highest growing region over the forthcoming period, due to the increasing adoption of cloud managed services by the medium and small-sized enterprises, which are projected to propel the market development.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!