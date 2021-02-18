Cloud Managed Services Market Share Analysis By Vertical, End User, Deployment, Type, Region & Technology

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cloud Managed Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Cloud Managed Services Market is anticipated to reach USD 82.51 billion by 2025. Market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Cloud managed services offer a variety of skillful solutions that process information technology (IT) infrastructure and inner functionalities to be managed in support from a third party managed service supplier through cloud platform.

Key Players:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems. Inc

Ericsson

Verizon Communication Inc.

Accenture PLC

NTT Data Corporation

Huawei Technologies.

Fujitsu Limited

China Huaxin( Alcatel Lucent Enterprise)

CenturyLink

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cloud-managed-services-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the development of the market include increasing acceptance of cloud technology among businesses for handling their application. There has been significant increase in the acceptance of cloud-based technology as it is inexpensive and offers real time updates and access to business application and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Type Outlook:

Business Services

Network Services

Security Services

Data Center Services

Mobility Services

Cloud Deployment Outlook:

Public

Private

End-User Outlook:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook:

Telecom & ITES

Government (State & Local, Federal) & Education

BFSI

Retail & Consumer

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Automotive

Others (Media, Transportation, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate)

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Cloud Managed Services Industry in 2016 and will continue to lead in the upcoming period due to factors such as owing to the growing occurrence of technology giants such as Google, IBM, Verizon Communications and Cisco Systems, and increasing government initiative for the acceptance of cloud managed services. In addition, North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region and anticipated to be the highest growing region over the forthcoming period, due to the increasing adoption of cloud managed services by the medium and small-sized enterprises, which are projected to propel the market development.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark