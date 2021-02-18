Dredging Market: Government sector will maintain its lead as a dominating customer for dredging, holding a share of over 40%

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Despite witnessing a downfall in 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dredging market is gradually recovering, and is projected to exhibit steady growth over the coming years. For example, the United States passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which unlocked the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund (HMTF); this will be invested in the dredging of ports in the near future. Likewise, growing demand from governments around the world for dredging equipment and services is set to give impetus to market growth through 2031. According to Fact.MR, the global dredging market is forecast to be valued at US$ 21 Bn in 2031. Rise in demand from the oil & gas industry too is expected to propel demand for dredging as time goes by.

This Press Release will help you to understand the market Statistics of the European Region.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=922

The latest study by Fact.MR offers a holistic overview of the global dredging market, along with its growth, scope, restraints, and potential over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Dredging Market Report

The application of dredging in trade maintenance is expected to fuel sales, with its share projected to be around 30% in 2031.

The government sector will maintain its lead as a dominating customer for dredging, holding a share of over 40% by the end of the forecast period.

China is expected to emerge as a lucrative destination for dredging, and will be the epicenter of the East Asia region. On the whole, Asia Pacific is expected to hold close to 50% of the global market share in 2031.

The United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan will also be lucrative regional markets with high demand for dredging.

After initial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for dredging is picking pace across the world, and the market is set to progress at a steady CAGR of over 3% through 2031.

“With gradual rise in trade, trade maintenance, and other activities from the latter half of 2020, and increase in requirements from the oil & gas industry, the value of the global dredging market is set to increase steadily over the coming years. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global oil demand is predicted to rise by a total of 5.7 mb/d, with China and India accounting for around half of this growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increase in Trade Maintenance Activities Fuelling Growth

With the world getting over the impact of COVID-19, there has been substantial rise in trade and trade maintenance activities across the globe, which is working in favor of dredging equipment manufacturers. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), trade and trade maintenance activities are set to grow by 7.2% in 2021. This rate is higher than the 9.2% decline in 2020, and definitely a sign of further growth opportunities for market players.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, led by an expected rebound in large emerging economies, global trade activities will grow further, paving new paths for dredging equipment suppliers and service providers over the coming years.

Who is Winning?

The global dredging market is highly competitive in nature. Key market players are emphasizing on collaborating with various organizations and launching of more quality products of wider varieties.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=922

For instance,

Dredging, Environmental, and Marine Engineering NV (DEME) and OQ Alternative Energy announced their partnership in a major green hydrogen project in Oman, in December 2020, in order to expand further to increase their sales footprint.

TOA Corporation started investing in various research & development activities, such as the Premixing (PREM) method for recycling of dredged materials, the Pre Mixing Clay method (PMC) for recycling dredged materials, and others.

More Valuable Insights on Dredging Market

In the latest report by Fact.MR, we offer an unbiased analysis of the global dredging market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020, and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of application (trade activity, trade maintenance, energy infrastructure, urban development, costal protection, and leisure) and customer (government, O&G companies, mining companies, renewables, and others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

To receive an extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/report/dredging-market/toc

About the Industrial Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million plus data points, the team has analysed automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.