Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Feb 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global sputtering equipment cathode market size is estimated to attain USD 1.23 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025. Growing need for silicon wafer coupled with rising demand for electronic devices is anticipated to bolster market growth.

Rising demand from the automobile sector with a growing focus on environment friendly metallization. In addition, this helps manufacturers to replace metal elements with an inexpensive solution. These products are treated with thin metals. All these key factors are expected to proliferate the product demand in the next few years.

The market is highly competitive in nature. Key players in the market provide a wider range of product categories. Furthermore, lesser product differentiation, along with availability domestic manufacturers is projected to foster competitive rivalry in the industry.

Improved vapor deposition processes in metallization and technological advancements are expected to positively impact on market growth. Additionally, growing adoption of eco-friendly processes with DC powered physical vapors deposition processes (PVD) is estimated to surge growth of sputtering equipment cathode market.

The latest development in the field of magnetron sputtering utilizes confocal sputtering techniques which provide improved uniformity of the film. Moreover, this technique has the ability to target multiple points which helps in cost and time-saving. All these key benefits are projected to foster the sputtering equipment demand, especially in R&D activities.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Circular cathode product type is projected to register the fastest CAGR of over 5.4% during the forecasted period. Increasing demand from semiconductor wafers application is estimated to contribute to market growth.

In 2017, Linear cathode product segment led the market with highest share and constituted for USD 203.4 million.

In Asia Pacific, China dominated the market with highest market share of 37.0% in 2017.

Key players in the market are focusing on strategic acquisitions and R&D activities to develop innovative products.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market. Most of the semiconductor manufacturing firms are located in China. However, due to coronavirus these companies were shut down during January and April 2020. This has disrupted supply chain of electronics and semiconductor chips.

The demand for sputtering equipment is on decline trend due to coronavirus crisis. However, the market is projected to recover at good rate as the manufacturing facilities are gradually opening with partial removal of lockdown. Technology suppliers are projected to encourage sputtering equipment manufacturers to develop new products to meet consumer demands.

Global Sputtering Equipment Cathode Market: Key Players

Veeco Instruments; AJA International Inc.; Impact Coating AB; Sputtering Components Inc; PVD Products; and Angstrom Sciences Inc.

