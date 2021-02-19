Autopsy Equipment Market 2018 – 2028 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players Kugel Medical, Mopec, Mortech Manufacturing, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LEEC, AFOS

Technological advancements have had significant impact on the development of autopsy equipment market in the recent years. Increasing demand for automation in mortuary procedures over the traditional methods has further influenced the growth of autopsy equipment market. Apart from determining the cause and manner of death, medical cadaveric examination is widely conducted for clinical research and academic purposes. Significant development in forensic sciences is directly proportional to the growing usage of advanced devices which in turn is likely to fuel growth of the autopsy equipment market. Common autopsy equipment include dissection tables, rectangular and L-shaped autopsy tables, trolleys and autopsy toolkit.

Rising number of hospitals which has equally increased the number of morgues is a key factor favoring growth of autopsy equipment market. Manufacturers are focusing on the replacement of traditional platforms with advanced ones and additionally introducing equipment such as refrigeration units and other accessories which will possibly complement the future expansion of autopsy equipment market. In addition, cultural factors including funeral traditions that requires the maintenance of cadaver for certain period of time is expected to boost the demand for autopsy equipment. Increasing medical colleges along with development in healthcare sector are also anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

An autopsy is also referred to as post-mortem, obduction or necroscopy. An autopsy is the type of procedure involved in the examination of dead bodies performed by medical doctors called pathologists, who have special training in examining tissues and body fluids. An autopsy is performed mainly to determine the cause of death, to characterize the extent of disease, for legal issues, for criminal investigation, to check the effectiveness of the treatment and for teaching and research purposes. Forensic autopsies are performed to determine if the death occurred was a suicide, accident, homicide or a natural event. Clinical autopsies are performed by the doctors to check the effectiveness of the given drug and to study its side effects. To perform a post-mortem procedure, different autopsy equipment are required, such as trolleys, autopsy platforms, dissection tables and other different accessories, such as knives, scalpel, etc. Nowadays, with advancements in technology, different automated autopsy equipment are used which decrease procedural timings as well as increase the efficiency of the process by dissecting tissues accurately.

Autopsy equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

One of the drivers for this market is the rise in the academic and clinical research on cadavers. Forensic labs and academic institutions are using different autopsy equipment, which is increasing the overall market growth. Growing demand for automation in autopsy procedures is the leading factor expected to drive the autopsy equipment market. Different types of automated autopsy equipment, such as autopsy platforms, dissection tables, trolleys and accessories have eased autopsy procedures. Increasing efficiency of advanced equipment has significantly reduced the timeline required for autopsy procedures. This has resulted in significant growth in terms of adoption from the end user. Another recent significant development in the autopsy equipment market is the preservation of the donated body by medical institutions for research. In the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of body donors, which is expected to increase the demand for autopsy equipment and accessories during the forecast period. In addition, autopsies are expensive and require consent and other ethical concerns are also involved, which might also limit the overall growth of the autopsy equipment market.

Autopsy equipment Market: Segmentation

The global market of autopsy equipment is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, autopsy equipment market is segmented into: Dissection Tables Rectangular autopsy tables L-shaped autopsy tables Trolleys Autopsy Toolkit

Based on application type, autopsy equipment market is segmented into: Manual Automated

Based on end user, autopsy equipment market is segmented into: Hospitals/Medical Institutes Private Morgues Forensic labs

Autopsy equipment Market: Regional outlook

The global autopsy equipment market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is the dominant market for autopsy equipment due to technological advancements and better healthcare facilities in hospitals and forensic labs. North America is followed by Europe due to growth in academic and forensic research in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific and Japan are expected to grow in the autopsy equipment market during the forecast period. The significant increase in healthcare facilities, donation of the whole body for research and transplantation and increase in the number of medical institutions and private morgues are the factors which will help in the growth of autopsy equipment market in the region.

Autopsy equipment Market: Overview

The academic and clinical research on cadavers has increased in recent years, which in turn, has led to the growth of the autopsy equipment market. Technological innovations will have a significant effect on market growth. The demand for automated autopsy equipment, such as autopsy platforms and dissection tables, is one of the leading factors responsible for the growth of this market. Replacement of the traditional equipment with these automated equipment for better healthcare facilities will also increase the overall growth of this market.

Autopsy equipment Market: Key players

Some of the key companies operating in the autopsy equipment market are Kugel Medical, Mopec, Mortech Manufacturing, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LEEC, AFOS, Angelantoni Life Science, Barber Medical, Ferno-Washington, EIHF – ISOFROID, CEABIS, Fiocchetti, Flexmort, Funeralia, and Hygeco.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Analysis Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Value Chain Analysis

The regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) China Japan The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance

