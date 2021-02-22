Shelf Stable Packaging Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031

Shelf stable packaging is mainly utilized in retail stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and the food industry to meet the consumer demand for shelf stable packaging commodities. It is used widely due to the convenience it offers in keeping items in a systematic manner. People residing in cold regions have figured out ways to freeze food for future use. Refrigerators and freezers have been keeping food safe and fresh ever since their invention a century ago. However, keeping perishable food safe without refrigeration or packing, drying and salting, is a modern invention. Convenience food and shelf stable packaging is a notion that has been widespread in the developed world since long, while its commencement into the broader market has been recent. The food items which can be stored on the shelf, at room temperature, are known as shelf stable. The packaging for these items is known as shelf stable packaging. It includes cups, roll-stock, trays, stand up pouch, lidding, etc.

The unprecedented expansion of the middle-class population and evolving lifestyle of the consumers as well as retailers, across the world, is mainly promoting the need for shelf stable packaging. The shelf stable packaging for display of pouches and trays works both as a shipper and shelf stable packaging. Widely accepted by both large and small retailers, the shelf stable packaging style is perfect for liquid and semi-solid products. However, all canned commodities are not shelf stable. Foods, such as seafood and canned ham, are not at all safe at room temperature. These are then labeled for refrigeration. These non-perishable products include country hams, jerky, bottled and canned foods, pasta, rice, sugar, flour, oils, spices and foods processed retort packages and other products that do not require refrigeration until after opening and hence, cannot be used in shelf stable packaging.

Global Shelf Stable Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The global shelf stable packaging market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period. With a massive base for modern trade channels and lighting fast lifestyle of consumers in North America, demand for the innovative and shelf stable packaging is on the rise. Leading manufacturers of the shelf stable packaging are concentrated in the developed as well as developing economies attributed to high investment prospects and enormous consumer base for shelf stable packaging.

Food packaging plays an essential role in maintaining food quality throughout the distribution chain. Without packaging, the processing of food can become imperiled as it becomes contaminated when it comes in contact with chemical, physical, or biological contaminants. The increasing considerable discounts at grocery stores and club stores have triumphed as it is the prominent driver for the growth of shelf stable packaging market globally. The technological advancements have increased the shelf stable packaging possibilities for aseptic beverages, placing aseptic drinks on the cusp of what could display an upsurge in market dominance.

The shelf stable packaging market is observing a surge due to the increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding the market along with the outstanding performance and appearance features induced in the products by the manufacturers. However, growing commodity rates, strengthening supply markets and ongoing business constraints are making it a challenge for consumer goods companies to sustain margins.

Global Shelf Stable Packaging Market: Segmentation

The shelf stable packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

The market is divided into seven regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Shelf stable packaging product type includes cups, trays & roll-stock, stand-up pouch, lidding, spouted and fitmented pouches and HPP pouches. The shelf stable packaging stand-up pouch segment accounts for the leading share in sales of shelf stable packaging market.

Concerning end users of shelf stable packaging market can be classified into, food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals and other end-use industries. Among these, food & beverages segment is anticipated to dominate global shelf stable packaging market throughout the forecast period.

Global Shelf Stable Packaging Market: Regional Overview

The regional demand for shelf stable packaging is anticipated to be high in the developed countries and medium in the developing countries but growing at a fast rate; however, North America has adopted Shelf Stable Packaging and therefore, the region is anticipated to show considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Developed economies of North America and Europe have a large number of shelf stable packaging manufacturers with high investment capabilities. North America being one of the largest regions for retail market, with the presence of multi-national brand outlets, will drive the growth of shelf stable packaging market.

Global Shelf Stable Packaging market Key Players

Some of the key players of the Shelf Stable Packaging market are:

Printpack

DuPont

Sealed Air

PolyOne

APAK

Portland Pet Food Company

JHS Packaging

Bemis

Spartech

Other Prominent Players

