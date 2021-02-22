Feed Sucrose Market 2017 – 2027 Explore Future Growth With Top Players

Feed sucrose has been gaining increasing demand in livestock industry for its ability to improve metabolism and of high benefits to the animals. A few amount of feed sucrose is as important as essential requirement of protein, minerals, and fats for animals. To make all the nutrients available for maintenance, production, growth, and reproduction of livestock, farmers have largely adopted feed sucrose. Due to its improved palatability and rapid fermentation in rumen, feed sucrose are used for feeding dairy cattle, which increase the dry matter intake as well as the solid or liquid passage from the rumen.

Kemin Industries’ New Aquaculture Division Targeted at Leveraging Emerging Opportunities in Aqua Feed Segment

As nutritional requirements of various animals differ in terms of proportion, leading companies are focusing on investing in the development of novel products and expanding their product line.

For instance, Kemin Industries has recently launched a novel aquaculture division to offer lucrative services to the aqua farms, aqua feed companies, and fish meal producers. The company will offer a range of products and services that will boost lipid nutrition, enhance the immunity strengthen oxidative control, and promote the health of aqua species.

Key players operating in the feed sucrose market include Novozymes, AB Enzymes, Aum Enzymes, CHR. Hansen, DuPont, DSM, BASF, Kemin, and Yiduoli.

