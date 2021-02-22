Carpet Steamers Market 2018 International Industry Growth Rate And Key Players | Techtronic Floor Care Technology Limited. Rug Doctor, LLC, McCulloch Motors Corporation

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing demand from the industrial and residential cleaning requirements likely to boost the carpet steamers market. The carpet steamers are used across residential, industrial and institutional end-users. There are different types of carpet steamers, such as upright steamers, professional steamers and portable steam cleaners. All of the carpet steamers come with varying capacities of a water tank. Carpet steamers are hot water extraction cleaning equipment that can be used along with chemicals and surfactants to condition the fabrics. Carpet steamers are used by different end users such as residential, industrial and institutions.

Carpet Steamers Market: Market Dynamics

Rising use of carpet steamers in the hospitality industry is a critical driver for the growth of the global carpet steamers market. Additionally, increasing features such as the use of the surfactants through carpet steamers for carpet cleaning is likely to push the global carpet steamers market in the near future. The increasing use of carpet steamers in residences is likely to surge the demand for carpet steamers in the residential end-use industry over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing use of home carpets and their maintenance leads to expansion of the market for carpet steamers over the forecast period.

However, dry carpet cleaners can be used as a substitute to the carpet steamers in the cleaning application and may limit the growth of the carpet steamers market.

Carpet Steamers Market: Market Segmentation

The carpet steamers market has been segmented into types of carpet steamers, tank capacity used in the carpet steamers, end user, sales channels and geography. Customers use carpet steamers of different types such as upright steamer cleaner, professional steamers and portable steam cleaner. Among tank capacity of the carpet steamers, 50 to 200 ounces capacity type is commonly used by the end users. The end users use different capacity of carpet steamers according to the area of the carpet they have in the residence, industry and institution. Among end-users, industrial carpet cleaner is leading with more market share due to its wide use in the hospitality industry and followed by residential and institutional. The increasing interest in home-cleaning products among people is expected to grow the carpet steamers market over the forecast period.

Based on types, the carpet steamers market is segmented into:

Upright steamer

Professional steamer

Portable steam cleaner

Based on tank capacity, the carpet steamers market is segmented into:

Below 50 Ounces

50 – 200 Ounces

Above 200 Ounces

Based on end users, the carpet steamers market is segmented into:

Residential

Industrial

Institutional

Based on sales channel, the carpet steamers market is segmented into:

Home appliances stores

Direct to customer channels

Modern trade channels

Third-party online channels

Carpet Steamers Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, carpet steamers market has been categorized into seven critical regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The carpet steamers market is expected to register growth during the forecast period as the cleaning appliances market is growing across the world. North America represents a considerably high market share due to the increased per-capita expenditure and customers’ home maintenance interests.

Moreover, both Europe and the Asia Pacific excluding Japan are expanding markets due to the high per-capita income and customers’ demand for quality and latest technology cleaning products. The carpet steamers market is steadily increasing with the increasing popularity of the carpet cleaning appliances across the globe.

Carpet Steamers Market: Key Players

There are regional-level competition in the carpet steamers market among the manufacturers. Some of the major players in the carpet steamers market are Bissell Inc., Techtronic Floor Care Technology Limited. Rug Doctor, LLC, McCulloch Motors Corporation, Eureka and among others in the carpet steamers market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, function, and animal type.

