AMOLED Displays Production on Halt Due to Factory Closures During Pandemic – Fact.MR Report

In recent years, adoption of smartphones and wearable devices has improved, which in turn, is driving the growth of the AMOLED displays market. AMOLED displays, these days, come with HD displays that offer clearer images. Active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) is an energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technology in the display industry. The flexible AMOLED displays are widely used in the manufacturing of mobile phones and wearables devices as they utilize less energy and are cost-effective as compared to other displays. AMOLED displays also offer crystal clear images, which makes them useful for consumer electronic devices. AMOLED displays are most commonly used in the manufacturing of gaming devices and OLED TVs as they offer better image quality than LED displays. AMOLED displays are presently being used in various consumer electronics segments, especially smartphones. Growing use of consumer and commercial products, such as smartphones, smart watches, cameras and TVs, etc., is expected to drive the growth of the AMOLED displays market in the coming years. Materials used in the manufacturing of AMOLED displays are degradable are comply with EPA regulations & policies. The degradable materials used in the production of AMOLED displays are creating growth opportunities for AMOLED displays across different verticals. Environmental regulatory agencies in various countries have accepted these degradable materials used in the production of AMOLED displays across the globe.

AMOLED displays are energy efficient and consume low power, which is creating growth opportunities in the AMOLED displays market. Also, declining prices of AMOLED displays and higher adoption of these displays in the production of TVs, cameras and wearable devices are the primary factors boosting the growth of AMOLED displays market.

Global AMOLED Displays Market: Dynamics

AMOLED displays are energy efficient and consume less power compared to LED, LCD and fluorescent lamps, which is expected to boost the growth of AMOLED displays market.

One of the factors restraining the growth of AMOLED displays is the higher production cost of AMOLED displays due to their complex nature of manufacturing. Also, poor quality of screen displays and shorter lifespan of AMOLED displays are the other factors that can hamper the growth of the AMOLED displays market.

Segmentation Overview

The AMOLED displays market can be segmented on the basis of display type, material type, application and region. On the basis of display type, the AMOLED displays market can be segmented into conventional, transparent, 3D and flexible displays. On the basis of material type, the AMOLED displays market can be segmented into polymer, glass and others. On the basis of application, the AMOLED displays market can be segmented into consumer electronics, retail, automotive, healthcare, industrial and others.

By Display Type

Conventional

Transparent

3D

Flexible

By Material Type

Polymer

Glass

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Global AMOLED Displays Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global AMOLED Displays market include LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, AU Optronics, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Dresden Microdisplay, Novaled AG, Beijing Opto-Electronics, EverDisplay Optronics, Sharp Corporation, BOE Display, etc.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the AMOLED displays market and will be followed by North America and Europe. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the AMOLED displays market due to the presence of prominent AMOLED display vendors in countries, such as China, Korea and Japan, etc. Growth in the usage of AMOLED displays in consumer electronics sector is expected to boost the AMOLED displays market in the North America region. Also, vendors in Europe are focusing on the adoption of a variety of AMOLED displays in various verticals, which is creating potential growth opportunities for AMOLED displays in this region. Latin America & MEA is projected to contribute a significant share to the global AMOLED displays market over the forecast period.

