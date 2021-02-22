The ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Expected to Burgeon the Scope of Guaiacol– Fact.MR Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Guaiacol is a naturally occurring, biodegradable and organic compound that has low potential of bioaccumulation and mainly disperses in water. It is a slightly yellow colored liquid or a crystalline solid with a characteristic aromatic odor. Guaiacol is industrially manufactured by the methylation of catechol and is used in the manufacturing of a variety of chemical products. Vanillin is among the most commonly used chemical in the food industry to flavor ice-creams and chocolates. Guaiacol is used as a precursor in the manufacture of vanillin and is also used in the protection of crops in the agriculture sector. Guaiacol is also used as a raw material in the pharmaceutical industry. The synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry uses guaiacol. The characteristic aromatic odor of guaiacol has enabled the use of guaiacol in the manufacture of perfumery agents and flavoring agents. The National Center for Biotechnology Information U.S. has stated that guaiacol is thought to have properties of disinfectants and can be used to treat coughs. Guaiacol is also used to give a peaty, smoky and spicy flavor to whisky and in flavoring roasted coffee.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1453

Guaiacol Market: Dynamics

The food and beverage industry is growing due to the increasing demand for food, which in turn drives the sales of guaiacol. Population growth has boosted the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and in turn propels the demand for guaiacol. The use of guaiacol in the manufacture of perfumery products will aid the growth of sales of guaiacol in the chemical and allied products industry. The use of guaiacol as an expectorant and its low shelf life also aid the growth of the guaiacol market. On the other hand, the high price of guaiacol will slow down the sales of guaiacol and the use of lignin instead of guaiacol in the manufacture of vanillin may also retard the market growth.

Guaiacol Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the guaiacol market on the basis of application,

Precursor

Chemical Intermediate

Raw Material for API Synthesis

Segmentation of the guaiacol market on the basis of end use industry,

Chemicals and Allied Products

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1453

China and India have been witnessing good growth in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries in the recent years. The growth of these industries is expected to aid the growth of guaiacol sales in the near future. North America also has rapidly growing food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries and is thus expected to provide a good platform for the growth of the guaiacol market in the region. The Middle East and Africa region has moderately growing pharmaceutical and chemical industries, which are expected to aid the growth of sales of guaiacol in the region. Europe is pegged to be a prominent region with its growing chemical, food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The growth of these three industries in the region is expected to boost the sales of guaiacol. The APAC region has shown moderate growth in pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Moderate growth in these industries is expected to drive the growth of the guaiacol market in the APAC region. The chemical industry in Latin America has shown appreciable growth in the recent years and the food and beverage industry in the region is also growing moderately. The growth of these industries in the region is expected to aid the growth of the guaiacol market. The food and beverage industry in Japan is also growing at a good rate, which is expected to propel the sales of guaiacol in the near future.

Guaiacol Market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified in the guaiacol market include,

Solvay

Cayman Chemical

Merck KgaA

LGC Limited

TCI America

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co., Ltd

Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Central Drug House

Jiangsu Lycra Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1453

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates