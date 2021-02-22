Global Digital Signage Systems Market Report Focuses on Industry Size, Share, Business Trends, Growth, Competitive Review by Forecast 2018-2028

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital innovation is transforming the traditional outdoor advertising market by introducing digital screens integrated with software and technologies, which is a major contributor to the transformation of the advertising industry. The digital advertising landscape is positively shifting to digital signage systems that increase brand awareness and customer engagement. Digital signage systems are used by media owners or advertisers to deliver real-time updates of brands at various locations such as roadsides, airports, bus shelters, trams, etc. Digital signage systems are displays that consist of interactive interfaces, which use personal computers and servers to manage the content on digital billboards. Moreover, due to advancements in digital technologies, all the processes of advertising campaigns are automated on digital signage systems and help advertisers gain audience insights with the help of recognition software technologies. Digital signage systems also offer location-based data to advertisers, which allows them to gain customer insights from any location.

The outdoor advertising industry is focusing mainly on audience measurement and customer-specific campaign delivery reporting for digital signage systems. Various technologies, such as touch-based interactivity, proximity-based mobile marketing, predictive analytics and location-based marketing, are used in integration with digital signage systems to modify the content based on audiences. Digital signage systems are most widely used by retail stores as a communication channel to reach customers at points of purchase. The prices of the hardware of these systems are declining owing to the rapid development of technology. Due to low manufacturing cost and advanced interactive technologies, the introduction of LCD panels is expected to boost the digital signage systems market.

Some of the factors driving the digital signage systems market are the introduction of predictive analytics and higher adoption of digital signage systems in retail stores. This is expected to boost the overall digital signage systems market.

However, one of the factors restraining the growth of digital signage systems is the unavailability of universally accepted audience measurement standards that can help brand advertisers and media owners measure the audience reach of these. Moreover, the rising budgets of advertisers for digital channels is also likely to be one of the factors hampering the growth of the digital signage systems market.

Increase in the adoption of digital signage systems in the entertainment & transportation sectors as well as advanced interactive technologies are the latest trends in the digital signage systems market.

Global Digital Signage Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The digital signage systems market can be segmented on the basis of component, display technology, application and region. On the basis of component, the digital signage systems market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. On the basis of display technology, the digital signage systems market can be segmented into LED and LCD. On the basis of application, the digital signage systems market can be segmented into retail, media & entertainment, transportation, government, hospitality, education, healthcare and others.

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Display Technology

LED

LCD

By Application

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Transportation

Government

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Others

Global Digital Signage Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the global digital signage systems market include BroadSign International, Inc.; LG Electronics; NEC Corporation; Morrow Technologies Corporation; Scala Digital Signage; Navori Inc.; Toshiba TEC Corporation; Samsung Electronics and Daktronic.

Global Digital Signage Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the digital signage systems market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The market in North America is expected to witness higher growth due to the presence of prominent media vendors in the U.S. Increase in the usage of digital signage systems in the government and retail sector in the Asia Pacific countries, such as China, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, is expected to boost the digital signage systems market in this region. Countries such as Brazil and Mexico are the potential growth enablers of digital signage systems at airports and theatres in the Latin America Region. MEA is projected to account for a significant share of the global digital signage systems market over the forecast period.

