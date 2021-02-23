MSM Higher Ed Pathways introduces Australia’s Griffith University as Founding Member

One of the world’s leading universities, Griffith University is set to play a pivotal role in MSM Higher Ed Pathways, an initiative that prepares students for entry or advanced standing at multiple universities in study destinations for international education.

As a Founding Member, Griffith University engages with other degree-granting institutions in a global consortium, which articulate the existing Pathway curriculum and provide advice on the design of future study abroad pathways for international students. The new Pathway curriculum designed by Founding Members will be carried out at MSM Higher Ed delivery centers in over 50 cities across the globe in the coming three years.

“Griffith University is delighted to be partnering with MSM Higher Education on this exciting initiative. We are committed to providing students with pathways that provide them with an excellent academic preparation into the University, and look forward to welcoming students to Griffith in the coming years,” said Griffith University Vice President (Global) Sarah Todd.

In addition to a global consortium engagement, Griffith University is provided the platform to participate in rigorous quality assurance reviews, welcome a steady stream of qualified international students from diverse countries and backgrounds, become part of Foundation studies and pathways recruitment events, increase its visibility to a global arena and strengthen its branding as an MSM Higher Ed partner institution.